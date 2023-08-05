Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Series at Michigan

The 2023 NASCAR ARCA Henry Ford Health 200 is finally done and dusted. The 11th race of the 2023 ARCA Menards Series started at 6 pm ET on Friday (August 4) at Michigan International Speedway, with a total of 23 entries.

Jesse Love, driving the #20 Toyota for Venturini Motorsports, clinched his series-leading sixth win of the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season in overtime at the two-mile-long track.

Love was trailing late in the race but grabbed the lead from Connor Mosack on a restart with one lap remaining in the race. Later, a multi-car accident behind him sent the race into one lap overtime when Gus Dean restarted alongside with Love but the 18-year-old driver crossed the finish line 0.115 seconds ahead of Dean to take the checkered flag. The win marked his eighth career NASCAR ARCA Series victory.

Speaking about his Michigan win after the race, Love said:

“I feel like I’m in pretty good shape, I go on runs with my dog Buck every day, and CQ is going to yell at me when she sees how messed up I am. With this right-side window, we’re so hot in here, and just it’s a lot easier with a phenomenal crew chief in Shannon Rursch that makes my job really easy, and Billy Venturini gives us all the resources we need.”

Meanwhile, Gus Dean finished runner-up, followed by Connor Mosack, Andy Jankowiak, and Frankie Muniz in the top-five. Morgen Baird, Christian Rose, Cody Coughlin, Gage Rodgers, and Jon Garrett completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2023 Henry Ford Health 200 final results

Here are the final results for 2023 Henry Ford Health 200 at the Michigan International Speedway:

#20 - Jesse Love #25 - Gus Dean #18 - Connor Mosack #73 - Andy Jankowiak #30 - Frankie Muniz #11 - Morgen Baird #32 - Christian Rose #72 - Cody Coughlin #10 - Gage Rodgers #66 - Jon Garrett #55 - Kris Wright #15 - Jake Finch #97 - Jason Kitzmiller #65 - Jeffery MacZink #93- Caleb Costner #31 - Tim Goulet #2 - Andres Perez de Lara #69 - Scott Melton #48 - Brad Smith #06 - A.J. Moyer #12 - Tim Monroe #03 - Alex Clubb #49 - Jeff Smith

Catch the NASCAR ARCA Series drivers next at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park for the 12th race of the season on August 11.