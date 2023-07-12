“I need top-fives and hopefully wins”: Frankie Muniz reveals his next aim in the ARCA series

Hollywood celebrity turned racing driver Frankie Muniz is exceeding expectations in his rookie season in the ARCA Menards Series. His consistent top-10 finishes in the first half of the season have put him second in the drivers' standings.

To any other rookie, this might be a dream start, but 37-year-old Frankie Muniz has higher expectations for the rest of the season. Muniz finished 11th in his debut outing at Daytona and has since then impressed everyone with his consistency.

In his eight starts, the #30 Rette Jones Racing driver has finished in the top 10 on six occasions. A top-five finish eludes him as he has been shy of the mark, finishing sixth four times. As with any other competitive racing driver, Muniz has upped his targets after a flying start to his rookie campaign.

"Obviously, I’m happy with sixth, but I’m now to the point where I want to be better, I feel like I am a top-five guy in this series, but now I need to prove it," he said to TobyChristie.com

"Anytime I’m not in the top five it’s kind of like a letdown. Where three or four races ago I was like, ‘Oh I’m just in the top-ten that’s a huge win,’ but now I need top-fives and hopefully wins," Muniz added.

Last weekend, Frankie Muniz returned to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car course with high hopes of bettering his results. However, a late race incident between two drivers bumped him into the familiar sixth-place spot.

"Even here, I saw those two cars go off on the last lap, and I thought they were both on the lead lap. And I was like, ‘Oh I was in seventh, I might get a top-five.’ But no.. sixth," he said.

Despite not winning a race or even securing a top-five finish, Muniz sitting second in the drivers' standings speaks volumes about his consistency.

Frankie Muniz is selling merchandise to keep his ARCA dream afloat

Midway into his rookie ARCA Menards season, Frankie Muniz has revealed that his team is struggling to find sponsors for the remainder of the campaign. The 37-year-old has confirmed his entry for the race at Pocono Raceway but Frontstretch reported that Muniz is unsure if he will race at Iowa Speedway.

Amid a lack of sponsor funds, the #30 Rette Jones Racing driver is selling his own merchandise to keep his racing dream alive.

"I'm the one who ships them all out. We print them. I package them and sign the receipt to help get them out. But I really love this… Every shirt goes a little way with helping us to keep going," he said.

Despite the lack of sponsor deals, Frankie Muniz is enjoying his latest endeavor and hopes to fight for the title and reach the higher echelons of NASCAR.

