  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Series at The Milwaukee Mile

Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Series at The Milwaukee Mile

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 26, 2024 05:35 GMT
NASCAR: ARCA West Series-Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 - Source: Imagn
William Sawalich wins ARCA race at The Milwaukee Mile (Credit: USA Today Sports)

The 2024 NASCAR Sprecher 150 is done and dusted. The 15th race of the 2024 ARCA Menards Series season commenced at 1 pm ET on Sunday, August 25, at The Milwaukee Mile, with 24 entries.

Wiliam Sawalich, driving the #18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, secured his seventh win of the 2024 ARCA Menards Series season in a dominant fashion at The Milwaukee Mile.

also-read-trending Trending

The 17-year-old Minnesota driver had a memorable day as he started the race from pole. He put in a dominant performance and held off the rest of the field on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1. He crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 4.675 seconds ahead of Connor Zilisch to grab the checkered flag.

It also marked Sawalich’s fourth consecutive win in the ARCA Series and his 11th career victory in the series.

Expressing his emotions after the win, Sawalich said (via arcaracing.com):

“We put in a lot of work to be good at places like this. We’ve been good here in the past and had a really good Toyota Camry today, so I can’t thank my guys enough. I think we led everything but one lap maybe, so I’m really proud to do that. I love this team.”

Meanwhile, Connor Zilisch finished runner-up, followed by Lavar Scott, Kris Wright, and Lawless Alan in the top five. Andres Perez, Dean Thompson, Christian Rose, Giovanni Ruggiero, and Marco Andretti completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2024 Sprecher 150 final results

Below are the final results of NASCAR’s 2024 Sprecher 150 at The Milwaukee Mile:

  1. #18 - William Sawalich *
  2. #28 - Connor Zilisch *
  3. #6 - Lavar Scott *
  4. #15 - Kris Wright
  5. #33 - Lawless Alan
  6. #2 - Andres Perez
  7. #55 - Dean Thompson
  8. #32 - Christian Rose
  9. #20 - Giovanni Ruggiero *
  10. #17 - Marco Andretti *
  11. #25 - Toni Breidinger
  12. #11 - Zachary Tinkle
  13. #10 - Cody Dennison *
  14. #39 - D.L. Wilson
  15. #93 - Tyler Tomassi *
  16. #95 - Andrew Patterson *
  17. #12 - Ryan Roulette *
  18. #99 - Michael Maples *
  19. #03 - Alex Clubb
  20. #22 - Amber Balcaen
  21. #06 - Nate Moeller *
  22. #48 - Brad Smith
  23. #31 - Rita Goulet
  24. #86 - Brian Clubb *

Catch the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series drivers next at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds for the 16th race of the season on Saturday, September 1.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी