Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Series at The Milwaukee Mile

The 2024 NASCAR Sprecher 150 is done and dusted. The 15th race of the 2024 ARCA Menards Series season commenced at 1 pm ET on Sunday, August 25, at The Milwaukee Mile, with 24 entries.

Wiliam Sawalich, driving the #18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, secured his seventh win of the 2024 ARCA Menards Series season in a dominant fashion at The Milwaukee Mile.

The 17-year-old Minnesota driver had a memorable day as he started the race from pole. He put in a dominant performance and held off the rest of the field on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1. He crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 4.675 seconds ahead of Connor Zilisch to grab the checkered flag.

It also marked Sawalich’s fourth consecutive win in the ARCA Series and his 11th career victory in the series.

Expressing his emotions after the win, Sawalich said (via arcaracing.com):

“We put in a lot of work to be good at places like this. We’ve been good here in the past and had a really good Toyota Camry today, so I can’t thank my guys enough. I think we led everything but one lap maybe, so I’m really proud to do that. I love this team.”

Meanwhile, Connor Zilisch finished runner-up, followed by Lavar Scott, Kris Wright, and Lawless Alan in the top five. Andres Perez, Dean Thompson, Christian Rose, Giovanni Ruggiero, and Marco Andretti completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2024 Sprecher 150 final results

Below are the final results of NASCAR’s 2024 Sprecher 150 at The Milwaukee Mile:

#18 - William Sawalich * #28 - Connor Zilisch * #6 - Lavar Scott * #15 - Kris Wright #33 - Lawless Alan #2 - Andres Perez #55 - Dean Thompson #32 - Christian Rose #20 - Giovanni Ruggiero * #17 - Marco Andretti * #25 - Toni Breidinger #11 - Zachary Tinkle #10 - Cody Dennison * #39 - D.L. Wilson #93 - Tyler Tomassi * #95 - Andrew Patterson * #12 - Ryan Roulette * #99 - Michael Maples * #03 - Alex Clubb #22 - Amber Balcaen #06 - Nate Moeller * #48 - Brad Smith #31 - Rita Goulet #86 - Brian Clubb *

Catch the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series drivers next at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds for the 16th race of the season on Saturday, September 1.

