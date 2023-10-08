The NASCAR ARCA Shore Lunch 200 is finally done and dusted. The final race of the 2023 ARCA Menards Series started at 4 pm ET on Saturday (October 7) at the Toledo Speedway, with 18 entries.

William Sawalich, driving the #18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, clinched his fourth win of the season at the 0.5-mile oval track in Toledo, Ohio.

Sawalich emerged victorious after battling against Jesse Love in the closing laps but it was Eden Prarie, MN native who took the checkered flag. He crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 1.162 seconds ahead of Love.

Speaking to media after winning the race, Sawalich said:

“I was calm, cool and collected. That was the best thing I could have done in that situation, and we navigated it well. The race car was on rails and we had a really good SoundGear Toyota Camry today.”

Meanwhile, Jesse Love finished second, finishing the 2023 season with 10 wins, 17 top-five, 18 top-10 finishes, and a championship title to his name.

“This means a lot. I was a lot different of a person when I first got to Venturini compared to where I am now. Billy [Venturini] told me that [would happen] when I was kind of sucking a little bit. A lot of great people put me in this situation and I’m looking forward to the future, Love said as quoted by arcaracing.com.

Love is followed by Sean Hingorani, Andres Perez, and Christian Rose in the top-five. Mason Ludwig, Andy Jankowiak, Frankie Muniz, Dylan Smith, and Stephanie Moyer completed the top 10.

NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: Shore Lunch 200 final results

Here are the final results for the 2023 NASCAR ARCA Shore Lunch 200 at the Toledo Speedway:

#18 - William Sawalich #20 - Jesse Love #25 - Sean Hingorani #2 - Andres Perez #32 - Christian Rose #63 - Mason Ludwig #73 - Andy Jankowiak #30 - Frankie Muniz #15 - Dylan Smith #12 - Stephanie Moyer #03 - Alex Clubb #11 - Darrell Basham #06 - Nate Moeller #31 - Rita Goulet #66 - Jon Garrett #48 - Brad Smith #69 - Mike Basham #10 - Tim Monroe

With a stellar season, Jesse Love and his #20 from Venturini Motorsports celebrated their fourth NASCAR's ARCA Menards Series owner's title and their first since Christian Eckes achieved that triumph in the 2019 season.