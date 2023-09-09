“It’s been a rough 4-5 weeks”: Frankie Muniz looking to bounce back in NASCAR ARCA Series at Kansas

Actor turned ARCA Menards Series driver for Rette Jones Racing, Frankie Muniz has seemingly run out of his beginner's luck in the sport. After enduring a less-than-optimal run of results over the past 4-5 weeks, the former Malcolm in the Middle star seems to be confused about why his performance has taken a dive ever since his good finishes right after his debut.

If Muniz has proven anything in his short time in stock car racing is that he is one driver who is not short on perseverance and decent talent behind the wheel, even if he lacks in the youth department. Bound for yet another top 10 finish, a result Muniz looked to improve on as it is, the resulting finish was instead P12 for the actor after a late divebomb collected three cars including Muniz.

Returning to Kansas Speedway this weekend, Frankie Muniz looks forward to converting what have been good performances into results on the track. The 37-year-old also elaborated on the bad luck he has had over the past few weeks to speedwaymedia.com and said:

“I am certainly ready to get this monkey off our back. It’s been a little bit of a rough four or five weeks. Our finishes haven’t been terrible, but we have certainly had things happen that have taken us out of the hunt for a stronger finish and the opportunity to gain some crucial points. With all that being said, I am excited to return to Kansas Speedway and put our Rette Jones Racing team back in the top 10.”

With Kansas Speedway's layout allowing for more room between battling cars and competitors in general, Frankie Muniz also touched upon his liking of the track. This could mean a return to form for Malcolm from Malcolm in the Middle.

"I'm nowhere near my peak": A confident Frankie Muniz going into ARCA race at Kansas Speedway

Frankie Muniz did not seem to take his finishes over the last 4-5 weeks in the ARCA Series to heart as the former actor gave one of his punchiest interviews to date. Ahead of this Friday's race at Kansas Speedway, Muniz elaborated on his abilities in NASCAR in comparison to other drivers who have been racing for a lot longer.

He told MAVTV in an interview:

"I'm learning, but I still am nowhere near my peak. So, I hope they're watching out because I'm coming, I'm still learning, I'm going to be up there with them by the end of the season for sure."

The race goes live on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 6 pm ET, broadcast on the FS1 channel as well as the FOX Sports App.