Full race results of NASCAR CARS Tour at New River All-American Speedway

The National Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram 250 of the 2024 NASCAR CARS Tour is finally done and dusted. The fourth event of the season started at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 13, at New River All-American Speedway, with a total of 25 entries.

Three-time zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock champion Bobby McCarty returned to victory lane on Saturday night after winning the Late Model Stock Car event at New River All American Speedway.

Expand Tweet

McCarty grabbed the lead from Mini Tyrrell with 15 laps to go and drove away from the rest of the field to take the checkered flag. He crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.486 seconds ahead of Tyrrell to earn his first win of the 2024 season.

The win was special for McCarty, who had just one win in the last two seasons, coming at Dominion Raceway in 2023. Following the convincing win, McCarty said (via racingamerica.com):

“I’ve been struggling, and I’ve been questioning. To have the car and finally pay off, man, I don’t know what to say. We had the car. That was the biggest thing for me. We just brought a badass car. We unloaded it this weekend, made really good changes. We’re back, man. Let’s go.”

Meanwhile, Mini Tyrrell finished runner-up, followed by points leader Connor Hall, Treyten Lapcevich, and defending champion Carson Kvapil in the top five. Chad McCumbee, Ryan Millington, Landen Lewis, Andrew Grady, and Isabella Robusto completed the top 10.

Expand Tweet

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., who made his 2024 CARS Tour season debut on Saturday, finished 14th after getting involved in an accident with Landon Huffman on lap 80.

NASCAR’s 2024 National Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram 250 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2024 National Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram 250 at New River All-American Speedway:

#6 - Bobby McCarty #81 - Mini Tyrrell #22 - Connor Hall #77 - Treyten Lapcevich #8 - Carson Kvapil #16 - Chad McCumbee #15 - Ryan Millington #62 - Landen Lewis #1 - Andrew Grady #55 - Isabella Robusto #03 - Brenden Queen #23 - Kade Brown #24 - Cody Dempster #3 - Dale Earnhardt Jr. #45 - Bryce Applegate #29 - Brent Crews #11 - Buddy Isles Jr. #95 - Jacob Heafner #2 - Brandon Pierce #29W - Paul Williamson #71 - Katie Hettinger #15C - Logan Clark #08 - Deac McCaskill #37 - Landon Huffman #04 - Ronnie Bassett Jr.

Catch the 2024 CARS Tour next in action at Orange County Speedway on April 20.