Full race results of NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing event at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway

The third event of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing season got done and dusted on Friday (March 21) at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, with 25 entries. It’s also the second of the three races of the week in the Golden State.

Ad

Brad Sweet, driving the #49 entry for Kasey Kahne Racing, secured his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway in a dominant fashion.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law Sweet dominated the race starting from the pole, led every lap, and held off the challenge of his boss, Kasey Kahne, to cross the finish line in P1.

Sweet crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 2.476 seconds ahead of Kahne to take the checkered flag.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Kasey Kahne finished runner-up, followed by Brent Marks, Tanner Holmes, and D.J. Netto in the top five. Tyler Courtney, Tim Kaeding, Tanner Thorson, Dominic Scelzi, and Justin Peck completed the top 10.

NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway final results

Below are the final results of NASCAR Kubota High Limit Series debut race at the Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway:

Ad

#49 - Brad Sweet (1) #9 - Kasey Kahne (2) #19 - Brent Marks (5) #21 - Tanner Holmes (7) #88N - D.J. Netto (12) #7BC - Tyler Courtney (22) #0 - Tim Kaeding (14) #88 - Tanner Thorson (15) #41 - Dominic Scelzi (21) #26 - Justin Peck (10) #3 - Kaleb Montgomery (16) #87 - Aaron Reutzel (19) #73 - Ryan Bernal (20) #9R - Chase Randall (4) #2X - Justin Sanders (24) #10X - Dominic Gorden (17) #17W - Shane Golobic (13) #24 - Rico Abreu (19) #5 - Brenham Crouch (25) #88W - Austin McCarl (8) #14 - Spencer Bayston (18) #21P - Robbie Price (11) #24D - Danny Sams III (23) #42 - Sye Lynch (6) #13 - Daison Pursley (3)

Ad

Kubota High Limit Series updated points table

Brad Sweet - 217 Tyler Courtney - 181 Tanner Holmes - 179 Brent Marks - 166 Dominic Scelzi - 159 Rico Abreu - 158 Kasey Kahne - 154 Kyle Larson - 149 Justin Peck - 149 Kaleb Montgomery - 149

Catch the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers next at the Perris Auto Speedway on Saturday, March 22. The third event of the week will be live on FloRacing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback