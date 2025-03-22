Full race results of NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing event at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway

The third event of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing season got done and dusted on Friday (March 21) at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, with 25 entries. It’s also the second of the three races of the week in the Golden State.
Brad Sweet, driving the #49 entry for Kasey Kahne Racing, secured his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway in a dominant fashion.
NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law Sweet dominated the race starting from the pole, led every lap, and held off the challenge of his boss, Kasey Kahne, to cross the finish line in P1.
Sweet crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 2.476 seconds ahead of Kahne to take the checkered flag.
Meanwhile, Kasey Kahne finished runner-up, followed by Brent Marks, Tanner Holmes, and D.J. Netto in the top five. Tyler Courtney, Tim Kaeding, Tanner Thorson, Dominic Scelzi, and Justin Peck completed the top 10.
NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway final results
Below are the final results of NASCAR Kubota High Limit Series debut race at the Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway:
- #49 - Brad Sweet (1)
- #9 - Kasey Kahne (2)
- #19 - Brent Marks (5)
- #21 - Tanner Holmes (7)
- #88N - D.J. Netto (12)
- #7BC - Tyler Courtney (22)
- #0 - Tim Kaeding (14)
- #88 - Tanner Thorson (15)
- #41 - Dominic Scelzi (21)
- #26 - Justin Peck (10)
- #3 - Kaleb Montgomery (16)
- #87 - Aaron Reutzel (19)
- #73 - Ryan Bernal (20)
- #9R - Chase Randall (4)
- #2X - Justin Sanders (24)
- #10X - Dominic Gorden (17)
- #17W - Shane Golobic (13)
- #24 - Rico Abreu (19)
- #5 - Brenham Crouch (25)
- #88W - Austin McCarl (8)
- #14 - Spencer Bayston (18)
- #21P - Robbie Price (11)
- #24D - Danny Sams III (23)
- #42 - Sye Lynch (6)
- #13 - Daison Pursley (3)
Kubota High Limit Series updated points table
- Brad Sweet - 217
- Tyler Courtney - 181
- Tanner Holmes - 179
- Brent Marks - 166
- Dominic Scelzi - 159
- Rico Abreu - 158
- Kasey Kahne - 154
- Kyle Larson - 149
- Justin Peck - 149
- Kaleb Montgomery - 149
Catch the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers next at the Perris Auto Speedway on Saturday, March 22. The third event of the week will be live on FloRacing.