Full race results of NASCAR Saturday’s High Limit Series race at I-70 Speedway

The final event of the Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race on the NASCAR High Limit Series got done and dusted on Saturday (June 8) at I-70 Speedway in Odessa, Missouri, with a total of 26 entries.

Rico Abreu, driving the #24 entry, became the repeat winner of the Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race at the I-70 Speedway. He dominated the race, leading all 30 laps of the A-Main to earn his second trip to Whiskey Myers Victory Lane this season.

Expand Tweet

Trending

For the second consecutive year, the 32-year-old St. Helena, California native cashes $26,000 and wins the guitar in the Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race — this time at I-70 Motorsports Park.

A sixth-career win in the High Limit Series puts Rico Abreu back atop the all-time wins list, tying with championship leader Brad Sweet as the winningest driver.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Anthony Macri finished runner-up, followed by Parker Price Miller, Justin Peck, and Brad Sweet in the top five. Brent Marks, Tyler Courtney, James McFadden, Brian Brown, and Ayrton Gennetten completed the top-10.

NASCAR High Limit Series Saturday race at I-70 Speedway final results

Below are the final results of NASCAR's Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race of the High Limit Series race at I-70 Speedway:

#24 - Rico Abreu #39M - Anthony Macri #9P - Parker Price Miller #13 - Justin Peck #49 - Brad Sweet #19 - Brent Marks #7BC - Tyler Courtney #83 - James McFadden #21 - Brian Brown #3 - Ayrton Gennetten #19H - Hunter Schuerenberg #1A - Jacob Allen #88 - Tanner Thorson #8 - Cory Eliason #1 - Brenham Crouch #5 - Spencer Bayston #55 - Chris Windom #26 - Zeb Wise #9 - Kasey Kahne #14 - Corey Day #74 - Xavier Doney #12X - Roger Crockett #42 - Sye Lynch #36 - Jason Martin #77 - Jack Wagner #73 - Samuel Wagner

High Limit Series points table

Brad Sweet - 1540 Tyler Courtney - 1475 Brent Marks - 1429 Rico Abreu - 1325 Corey Day - 1318 Justin Peck - 1217 Spencer Bayston - 1203 Parker Price Miller - 1203 James McFadden - 1126 Zeb Wise - 1090

Catch the NASCAR High Limit Racing Series drivers next at Eagle Raceway for the highly-anticipated Eagle Nationals, which is paying $50,000 to the winner. The event will begin on Tuesday, June 11.