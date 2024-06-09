Full race results of NASCAR Saturday’s High Limit Series race at I-70 Speedway

The final event of the Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race on the NASCAR High Limit Series got done and dusted on Saturday (June 8) at I-70 Speedway in Odessa, Missouri, with a total of 26 entries.
Rico Abreu, driving the #24 entry, became the repeat winner of the Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race at the I-70 Speedway. He dominated the race, leading all 30 laps of the A-Main to earn his second trip to Whiskey Myers Victory Lane this season.
For the second consecutive year, the 32-year-old St. Helena, California native cashes $26,000 and wins the guitar in the Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race — this time at I-70 Motorsports Park.
A sixth-career win in the High Limit Series puts Rico Abreu back atop the all-time wins list, tying with championship leader Brad Sweet as the winningest driver.
Meanwhile, Anthony Macri finished runner-up, followed by Parker Price Miller, Justin Peck, and Brad Sweet in the top five. Brent Marks, Tyler Courtney, James McFadden, Brian Brown, and Ayrton Gennetten completed the top-10.
NASCAR High Limit Series Saturday race at I-70 Speedway final results
Below are the final results of NASCAR's Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race of the High Limit Series race at I-70 Speedway:
- #24 - Rico Abreu
- #39M - Anthony Macri
- #9P - Parker Price Miller
- #13 - Justin Peck
- #49 - Brad Sweet
- #19 - Brent Marks
- #7BC - Tyler Courtney
- #83 - James McFadden
- #21 - Brian Brown
- #3 - Ayrton Gennetten
- #19H - Hunter Schuerenberg
- #1A - Jacob Allen
- #88 - Tanner Thorson
- #8 - Cory Eliason
- #1 - Brenham Crouch
- #5 - Spencer Bayston
- #55 - Chris Windom
- #26 - Zeb Wise
- #9 - Kasey Kahne
- #14 - Corey Day
- #74 - Xavier Doney
- #12X - Roger Crockett
- #42 - Sye Lynch
- #36 - Jason Martin
- #77 - Jack Wagner
- #73 - Samuel Wagner
High Limit Series points table
- Brad Sweet - 1540
- Tyler Courtney - 1475
- Brent Marks - 1429
- Rico Abreu - 1325
- Corey Day - 1318
- Justin Peck - 1217
- Spencer Bayston - 1203
- Parker Price Miller - 1203
- James McFadden - 1126
- Zeb Wise - 1090
Catch the NASCAR High Limit Racing Series drivers next at Eagle Raceway for the highly-anticipated Eagle Nationals, which is paying $50,000 to the winner. The event will begin on Tuesday, June 11.
