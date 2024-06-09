Full race results of NASCAR Saturday’s High Limit Series race at I-70 Speedway

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 09, 2024 14:15 GMT
NASCAR Sprint car driver Rico Abreu wins at I-70 Speedway
The final event of the Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race on the NASCAR High Limit Series got done and dusted on Saturday (June 8) at I-70 Speedway in Odessa, Missouri, with a total of 26 entries.

Rico Abreu, driving the #24 entry, became the repeat winner of the Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race at the I-70 Speedway. He dominated the race, leading all 30 laps of the A-Main to earn his second trip to Whiskey Myers Victory Lane this season.

For the second consecutive year, the 32-year-old St. Helena, California native cashes $26,000 and wins the guitar in the Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race — this time at I-70 Motorsports Park.

A sixth-career win in the High Limit Series puts Rico Abreu back atop the all-time wins list, tying with championship leader Brad Sweet as the winningest driver.

Meanwhile, Anthony Macri finished runner-up, followed by Parker Price Miller, Justin Peck, and Brad Sweet in the top five. Brent Marks, Tyler Courtney, James McFadden, Brian Brown, and Ayrton Gennetten completed the top-10.

NASCAR High Limit Series Saturday race at I-70 Speedway final results

Below are the final results of NASCAR's Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race of the High Limit Series race at I-70 Speedway:

  1. #24 - Rico Abreu
  2. #39M - Anthony Macri
  3. #9P - Parker Price Miller
  4. #13 - Justin Peck
  5. #49 - Brad Sweet
  6. #19 - Brent Marks
  7. #7BC - Tyler Courtney
  8. #83 - James McFadden
  9. #21 - Brian Brown
  10. #3 - Ayrton Gennetten
  11. #19H - Hunter Schuerenberg
  12. #1A - Jacob Allen
  13. #88 - Tanner Thorson
  14. #8 - Cory Eliason
  15. #1 - Brenham Crouch
  16. #5 - Spencer Bayston
  17. #55 - Chris Windom
  18. #26 - Zeb Wise
  19. #9 - Kasey Kahne
  20. #14 - Corey Day
  21. #74 - Xavier Doney
  22. #12X - Roger Crockett
  23. #42 - Sye Lynch
  24. #36 - Jason Martin
  25. #77 - Jack Wagner
  26. #73 - Samuel Wagner

High Limit Series points table

  1. Brad Sweet - 1540
  2. Tyler Courtney - 1475
  3. Brent Marks - 1429
  4. Rico Abreu - 1325
  5. Corey Day - 1318
  6. Justin Peck - 1217
  7. Spencer Bayston - 1203
  8. Parker Price Miller - 1203
  9. James McFadden - 1126
  10. Zeb Wise - 1090

Catch the NASCAR High Limit Racing Series drivers next at Eagle Raceway for the highly-anticipated Eagle Nationals, which is paying $50,000 to the winner. The event will begin on Tuesday, June 11.

