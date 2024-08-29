Full race results of NASCAR Wednesday’s Kubota High Limit Racing event at Grays Harbor Raceway

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 29, 2024 11:30 GMT
NASCAR Sprint car driver Trey Starks wins at Douglas County Dirt Track (Source: X/@HighLimitRacing)
The eighth of the 11-West Coast swing race of the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series got done and dusted on Wednesday, August 28, at Washington's Grays Harbor Raceway, with 25 entries.

Trey Starks, driving the #55X entry, secured his first career Kubota High Limit Racing victory in his first-ever start with the series at Grays Harbor Raceway.

Starks dominated the race on his debut, leading all 30 laps, and held off the challenge of Tyler Courtney and Brad Sweet in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1.

Starks crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.179 seconds ahead of Courtney to take the checkered flag. He also gets the prize money of $12,000 to win the Grays Harbor Raceway.

Meanwhile, Tyler Courtney finished runner-up, followed by Hendrick Motorsports and Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law Brad Sweet, Jacob Allen, and Cole Macedo in the top five. Spencer Bayston, Rico Abreu, James McFadden, Justin Sanders, Cory Eliason completed the top 10.

Points table leader Corey Day finished 13th in the final running order.

NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing West Coast Swing event at Grays Harbor Raceway final results

Below are the final results of NASCAR Wednesday’s Kubota High Limit Series race at Grays Harbor Raceway:

  1. #55X - Trey Starks
  2. #7BC - Tyler Courtney
  3. #49 - Brad Sweet
  4. #1A - Jacob Allen
  5. #21 - Cole Macedo
  6. #5 - Spencer Bayston
  7. #24 - Rico Abreu
  8. #83 - James McFadden
  9. #2X - Justin Sanders
  10. #8 - Cory Eliason
  11. #88 - Tanner Thorson
  12. #41 - Dominic Scelzi
  13. #55 - Chris Windom
  14. #14 - Corey Day
  15. #9 - Kasey Kahne
  16. #13 - Justin Peck
  17. #1 - Brenham Crouch
  18. #6 - Zeb Wise
  19. #19 - Brent Marks
  20. #17AU - Jamie Veal
  21. #45 - Landon Brooks
  22. #77 - Levi Klatt
  23. #35KM - Tyler Thompson
  24. #17W - Shane Golobic
  25. #18T - Tanner Holmes

Kubota High Limit Series points table

  1. Brad Sweet - 2242
  2. Tyler Courtney - 2120
  3. Rico Abreu - 1985
  4. Brent Marks - 1929
  5. Corey Day - 1912
  6. Justin Peck - 1848
  7. James McFadden - 1806
  8. Spencer Bayston - 1740
  9. Parker Price Miller - 1710
  10. Cory Eliason - 1613

Catch the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers next at the Skagit Speedway for the Sage Fruit Skagit Nationals on Thursday, August 29.

