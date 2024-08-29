Full race results of NASCAR Wednesday’s Kubota High Limit Racing event at Grays Harbor Raceway

The eighth of the 11-West Coast swing race of the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series got done and dusted on Wednesday, August 28, at Washington's Grays Harbor Raceway, with 25 entries.

Trey Starks, driving the #55X entry, secured his first career Kubota High Limit Racing victory in his first-ever start with the series at Grays Harbor Raceway.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Starks dominated the race on his debut, leading all 30 laps, and held off the challenge of Tyler Courtney and Brad Sweet in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1.

Starks crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.179 seconds ahead of Courtney to take the checkered flag. He also gets the prize money of $12,000 to win the Grays Harbor Raceway.

Meanwhile, Tyler Courtney finished runner-up, followed by Hendrick Motorsports and Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law Brad Sweet, Jacob Allen, and Cole Macedo in the top five. Spencer Bayston, Rico Abreu, James McFadden, Justin Sanders, Cory Eliason completed the top 10.

Expand Tweet

Points table leader Corey Day finished 13th in the final running order.

NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing West Coast Swing event at Grays Harbor Raceway final results

Below are the final results of NASCAR Wednesday’s Kubota High Limit Series race at Grays Harbor Raceway:

#55X - Trey Starks #7BC - Tyler Courtney #49 - Brad Sweet #1A - Jacob Allen #21 - Cole Macedo #5 - Spencer Bayston #24 - Rico Abreu #83 - James McFadden #2X - Justin Sanders #8 - Cory Eliason #88 - Tanner Thorson #41 - Dominic Scelzi #55 - Chris Windom #14 - Corey Day #9 - Kasey Kahne #13 - Justin Peck #1 - Brenham Crouch #6 - Zeb Wise #19 - Brent Marks #17AU - Jamie Veal #45 - Landon Brooks #77 - Levi Klatt #35KM - Tyler Thompson #17W - Shane Golobic #18T - Tanner Holmes

Kubota High Limit Series points table

Brad Sweet - 2242 Tyler Courtney - 2120 Rico Abreu - 1985 Brent Marks - 1929 Corey Day - 1912 Justin Peck - 1848 James McFadden - 1806 Spencer Bayston - 1740 Parker Price Miller - 1710 Cory Eliason - 1613

Catch the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers next at the Skagit Speedway for the Sage Fruit Skagit Nationals on Thursday, August 29.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback