Full race results of NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at Martinsville Speedway

The NASCAR Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 is finally done and dusted. The final race of the 2023 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour started at 8 pm ET on Thursday (October 26) at the Martinsville Speedway, with 36 entries.

Ryan Preece, driving the #40 car for Jeff Preece, won yesterday's Martinsville race in his first Whelen Modified Tour start of the year at the 0.526-mile track. The win marked his first in the series at this venue since 2008.

The 2013 Whelen Modified Tour champion and regular Cup Series driver emerged victorious after leading the race throughout the final green flag run and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.977 seconds ahead of Justin Bonsignore. The win marked his 26th career NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour victory.

Speaking to the media after winning the race, Preece dedicated the victory to his late car owner Eddie Partridge.

“The last time I won on [the NASCAR Whelen Modified] Tour was at Richmond [in 2021] and that was the day I lost one of my best friends [in Eddie Partridge]. This is the same car that we bought from [Partridge’s] wife, so [tonight] really hit me,” Preece said as quoted by nascar.com.

Preece is followed by Justin Bonsignore, Patrick Emerling, Matt Hirschman, and Tyler Rypkema in the top-five. Ron Silk, JB Fortin, Max McLaughlin, Andrew Krause, and Bobby Labonte completed the top 10.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour: Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 final results

Here are the final results for the 2023 Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 at the Martinsville Speedway:

#40 - Ryan Preece #51 - Justin Bonsignore #07 - Patrick Emerling #60 - Matt Hirschman #32 - Tyler Rypkema #16 - Ron Silk #34 - JB Fortin #77 - Max McLaughlin #24 - Andrew Krause #7 - Bobby Labonte #39 - Ryan Newman #54 - Tommy Catalano #02 - Joey Coulter #19 - Anthony Sesely #04 - Brandon Ward #23 - Carson Loftin* #20 - Edward McCarthy Jr. #10 - Dylan Slepian #3 - Bryan Narducci* #18 - Ken Heagy #21 - Anthony Bello* #4 - Tim Connolly #58 - Eric Goodale #09 - Chris Hatton* #36 - Dave Sapienza #82 - Craig Lutz #70 - Andy Seuss #44 - Bobby Santos #1 - Burt Myers #22 - Kyle Bonsignore #64 - Austin Beers #79 - Eric Berndt #59 - Andy Jankowiak #28 - John-Michael Shenette* #01 - Melissa Fifield #5 - Kyle Ebersole