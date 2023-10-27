Full race results of NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 27, 2023 21:08 IST
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour - NAPA Spring Sizzler 200
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at Martinsville Speedway

The NASCAR Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 is finally done and dusted. The final race of the 2023 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour started at 8 pm ET on Thursday (October 26) at the Martinsville Speedway, with 36 entries.

Ryan Preece, driving the #40 car for Jeff Preece, won yesterday's Martinsville race in his first Whelen Modified Tour start of the year at the 0.526-mile track. The win marked his first in the series at this venue since 2008.

The 2013 Whelen Modified Tour champion and regular Cup Series driver emerged victorious after leading the race throughout the final green flag run and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.977 seconds ahead of Justin Bonsignore. The win marked his 26th career NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour victory.

Speaking to the media after winning the race, Preece dedicated the victory to his late car owner Eddie Partridge.

“The last time I won on [the NASCAR Whelen Modified] Tour was at Richmond [in 2021] and that was the day I lost one of my best friends [in Eddie Partridge]. This is the same car that we bought from [Partridge’s] wife, so [tonight] really hit me,” Preece said as quoted by nascar.com.

Preece is followed by Justin Bonsignore, Patrick Emerling, Matt Hirschman, and Tyler Rypkema in the top-five. Ron Silk, JB Fortin, Max McLaughlin, Andrew Krause, and Bobby Labonte completed the top 10.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour: Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 final results

Here are the final results for the 2023 Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 at the Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #40 - Ryan Preece
  2. #51 - Justin Bonsignore
  3. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  4. #60 - Matt Hirschman
  5. #32 - Tyler Rypkema
  6. #16 - Ron Silk
  7. #34 - JB Fortin
  8. #77 - Max McLaughlin
  9. #24 - Andrew Krause
  10. #7 - Bobby Labonte
  11. #39 - Ryan Newman
  12. #54 - Tommy Catalano
  13. #02 - Joey Coulter
  14. #19 - Anthony Sesely
  15. #04 - Brandon Ward
  16. #23 - Carson Loftin*
  17. #20 - Edward McCarthy Jr.
  18. #10 - Dylan Slepian
  19. #3 - Bryan Narducci*
  20. #18 - Ken Heagy
  21. #21 - Anthony Bello*
  22. #4 - Tim Connolly
  23. #58 - Eric Goodale
  24. #09 - Chris Hatton*
  25. #36 - Dave Sapienza
  26. #82 - Craig Lutz
  27. #70 - Andy Seuss
  28. #44 - Bobby Santos
  29. #1 - Burt Myers
  30. #22 - Kyle Bonsignore
  31. #64 - Austin Beers
  32. #79 - Eric Berndt
  33. #59 - Andy Jankowiak
  34. #28 - John-Michael Shenette*
  35. #01 - Melissa Fifield
  36. #5 - Kyle Ebersole

