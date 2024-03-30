Full race results of NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at Richmond Raceway

The second race of the 2024 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season is finally done and dusted. The Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 started at 6:30 pm ET on Friday, March 29, at Richmond Raceway, with a total of 26 entries.

Justin Bonsignore, a three-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion, claimed his first victory of the season after beating Ron Silk in a three-lap dash to the checkered flag at the 0.75-mile short track. He crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.081 seconds, ahead of Silk. It marked his 41st career win in the series.

Speaking about the thrilling victory over the arch-rival, Bonsignore said:

“I just wanted to hang him out there and not let him cross me over, because he’s one of the best. Then it was just a killer drag race back to the line. This rivalry just doesn’t go away.

"I know the fans have to be enjoying it. I know we are. It kind of got to a boiling point last year between us, but he did pull up on the back straightaway after the race and gave me the normal thumbs-up.”

Meanwhile, Silk finished runner-up, followed by rookie contender Trevor Catalano, Bobby Santos, and Jake Johnson in the top five. Doug Coby, Craig Lutz, Kyle Bonsignore, Carson Loftin, and Tommy Catalano completed the top 10.

NASCAR Cup Series veteran and 2008 Daytona 500 winner Ryan Newman started the race from 18th and finished 11th.

NASCAR’s 2024 Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2024 Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 at Richmond Raceway:

#51 - Justin Bonsignore #16 - Ron Silk #56 - Trevor Catalano #14 - Bobby Santos #3 - Jake Johnson #7 - Doug Coby #46 - Craig Lutz #22 - Kyle Bonsignore #23 - Carson Loftin #54 - Tommy Catalano #77 - Ryan Newman #19 - Anthony Sesely #24 - Andrew Krause #17 - Marcello Rufrano #84 - Tyler Catalano #25 - Brian Robie #32 - Tyler Rypkema #18 - Ken Heagy #26 - Gary McDonald #01 - Melissa Fifield #58 - Eric Goodale #4 - Tim Connolly #38 - Bobby Labonte #1 - Patrick Emerling #70 - Andy Seuss #64 - Austin Beers

Catch the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour teams and drivers next at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park for the third race of the 2024 Whelen Modified Tour season on April 7, 2024.