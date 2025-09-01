Furious Kyle Busch drops a blunt judgement on his NASCAR rivals after being spun at Southern 500

A video from the Southern 500 captured Kyle Busch’s raw reaction after his car was hit multiple times early in the race. The two-time Cup champion vented his anger over team radio, directing blunt criticism at his rivals.The clip was first shared on X by an account named Carson. The post was captioned,“Kyle Busch’s view of the start”It showed Busch’s perspective mid-race. The video gave viewers an unfiltered look at Kyle Busch’s frustration. After being spun, he shouted over the radio:“unfing believable. Who the fck ran over me from behind, 3 fking times?”Busch also warned his team about possible tire damage. He added,“We will most likely pit for tyres I can’t see how these won’t be f**ing junk.”*His outburst ended with, “Goddamn, every goddamn week.”Kyle Busch has not qualified for the NASCAR playoffs for the second straight year. This is a huge decline given his history of 10 consecutive playoff appearances and two championships. His record includes five straight trips to the Championship 4 between 2015 and 2019.Now, Busch’s role is different. Without a playoff berth, his best option is to chase race wins and spoil postseason contenders. After the Darlington race, he admitted,“Getting the win, that’s what it’s all about. We’ve got to find our way to Victory Lane.” (via Catchfence)Busch admitted that finding balance and speed has been a challenge all season. This is his third year with Richard Childress Racing and crew chief Randall Burnett. But results have been disappointing. Statistically, the struggles are clear.Busch is 20th in the standings, with only two top-five finishes this season, at the Circuit of the Americas and the Chicago Street Course. He last won a race in June 2023 at World Wide Technology Raceway, making it an 83-race drought. Across 26 starts this season, he has seven top-10 finishes, an average start of 16.4, and an average finish of 18.1.At Darlington, Busch qualified 23rd, his worst effort there since the introduction of the Next Gen car. He has history at the track, including a win in 2008 and second-place finishes.Kyle Busch offers playoff advice to teammate Austin DillonKyle Busch, despite being sidelined from this year’s playoffs, is still using his experience to guide Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon. Dillon made the postseason by winning at Richmond but enters the Round of 16 just below the cutoff line in points.Speaking about playoff strategy, Busch focused on consistency and smart racing. Quoted by NASCAR.com, Busch told Dillon,“You gotta reach your potential each week, whatever that potential may be. There’s ways of being able to point your way, and obviously, he’s a little deeper in the points standings, so that’s a little bit of a hindrance on their set.”Busch also explained that every race requires calculated decisions. He said,“Just trying to maximize your opportunities,”Adding, &quot;If you feel like you got a shot to win, you gotta go for the win and maybe strategize your race that way. But if you don’t, then you’ve got to strategize your way for picking up stage points.”For Dillon, the challenge is steep. He currently sits 15th in the driver standings, two points under the cutoff. His 2025 record includes one win, one top-five, and five top-10 finishes. He has led 119 laps, with an average finish of 20.0.The playoffs opened at Darlington with the ongoing Cook Out Southern 500, a 367-lap race on Sunday, August 31.