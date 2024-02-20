The 66th running of the famed Daytona 500 saw Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch miss out on the opportunity to win the iconic NASCAR event yet again. The 2024 season saw the 500-mile-long race at the 2.5-mile-long tri-oval kick-start this year's regular points-paying season. Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron claimed victory over his teammate Alex Bowman in a race that ended under caution.

Kyle Busch's chances of winning his first-ever Daytona race were lost on pit road due to too many pit crew members being over the wall as he approached his box. A second infraction came in the form of a loose wheel nut which fell off on track during the start of the third stage in the race.

Such performance from the RCR pit crew prompted owner Richard Childress himself to come on the radio and give his crew a telling-off, as reported by Toby Christie on X (formerly Twitter):

"You two guys, get your heads out of your a*s. No more f**king up."

Kyle Busch ultimately finished in P12 as the checkered flag waved along with the yellow at the 2.5-mile-long track, fighting towards the front of the pack despite starting all three stages of the race in the back half.

Fans react to Kyle Busch's pit road troubles during 2024 Daytona 500

NASCAR fans took to social media to react to Kyle Busch's troubles on pit road during this year's Daytona 500 regular-season opener in typical fashion. Touted to have achieved every other accolade except the win at Daytona, fans were as heartbroken for Kyle's lost chances during the race as the driver and his team would've been. Here are some of the best reactions:

"Kyle already P10. Dude is fast. Something feels weird. Something about 20 years of trying.."

With the rain-postponed Daytona 500 out of the way, the NASCAR Cup Series will head to Atlanta Motor Speedway next weekend for the Ambetter Health 400.