"Getting to drive for him is something everyone dreams of doing" - Ryan Blaney on contract extension with Team Penske

The driver of the #12 Menards Ford Mustang for Team Penske in the NASCAR Cup Series, Ryan Blaney has signed a 'long-term agreement' with the North Carolina-based racing outfit that will keep him in his car for years to come. The 28-year-old, who is fighting for a spot in the playoffs as the regular season comes to an end, is 16th on the cutoff list and is trying to confirm his appearance by winning the final two races of the regular season.

The announcement came on Wednesday this week that the 2022 NASCAR All-Star race winner will remain with Team Penske as he tries to break his season-long streak of not winning a points race. The upcoming Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International and the final race at Daytona International Speedway remain the only chances for the Hartford Township, Ohio native.

Ryan Blaney @Blaney Really special to continue with the Penske family and all our amazing partners. Hard to believe it’s been 10 years already! Cheers to many more! Really special to continue with the Penske family and all our amazing partners. Hard to believe it’s been 10 years already! Cheers to many more! https://t.co/ndUV3UqOEp

Roger Penske, the driving force behind the racing giant, spoke to the media about the extension of Blaney's contract and said:

“Ryan has become one of the top competitors in the NASCAR Cup Series, and we are excited for him to continue his career and build on his success with Team Penske. He has been a key part of our team for more than a decade, and we have seen him grow and develop, both on and off the track.”

Ryan Blaney has been associated with the team since 2012 across the Xfinity and Cup Series in the sport, accumulating 14 wins across all series to date. He has remained one of the most consistent drivers in the 2022 Cup Series season with him sitting in P2 in the points table, just behind leader Chase Elliott.

Ryan Blaney on his contract extension at Team Penske

The #12 Menards Ford Mustang driver elaborated on his feelings after signing his contract extension with one of the biggest names across NASCAR and IndyCar and said:

“Team Penske has been family to me for 10 years, so I’m incredibly excited to continue with this family for the future.”

He also mentioned the impact team owner Roger Penske has had on motorsports in general and said:

“Roger Penske is a legend in our sport, and I’ve always said getting to drive for him is something everyone dreams of doing.”

Watch Ryan Blaney compete this weekend in the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International this Sunday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C