Gianna Tulio celebrates sister-in-law's birthday with a special post on IG

Gianna Tulio, the wife of NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney recently shared a story featuring her sister-in-law Emma Conley, where she was seen celebrating the latter's birthday.

Gianna Tulio is an American model and social media influencer who started dating the Ohio-born driver in 2020 and got engaged to him in 2023. The couple got married in 2024 in a winter-themed ceremony at Hotel Jerome in Aspen. The South Florida native began her modeling career after winning the title of Miss Hooters in 2021 and has worked with Hooters as the calendar cover girl. She is additionally known to be a philanthropist involved with the Miami Cancer Research Center and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

The 26-year-old recently posted photos from a birthday celebration of Ryan Blaney’s sister, Emma Conley (formerly Blaney) on Instagram. In the first story, she had a collection of photos of the pair pasted over the celebration night.

She captioned them:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY!”

Gianna Tulio's story wishing Emma Conley - Source: via @giannatulio on Instagram

In the next story, the Florida native posted a photo with both of Ryan Blaney’s sisters (including Erin Blaney) with a cardboard cutout of her husband’s face in her hand.

She tagged Emma Conley in the same and captioned it:

"I love you so much & forever grateful to have you as family”

Gianna Tulio's story with Emma Conley and Erin Blaney - Source: via @giannatulio on Instagram

In the upcoming season, Ryan Blaney is set to compete in the 2025 NASCAR Cup series driving the #12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske. Blaney won the 2023 season with Jonathan Hassler still serving as the crew chief to bring back the title. In 2024 Blaney finished the season with no wins and secured 4 top-5 finishes across 14 races but he will be hoping to rectify that.

“ANYTHING helps” - Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna urges fans to support her orphaned younger cousins for a ‘brighter future’

Gianna Tulio shared a heartfelt message on social media urging her followers to support her younger cousins, Dominic Jr. and Raylin, who are coping with the loss of their parents. Both parents, Dominic and Kelly, passed away last year, leaving the children in need of assistance. In an Instagram story, she posted a picture of the departed parents and her cousins with the caption:

"Please help support my younger cousins as they navigate through life without both of their parents. Help us support them during this time for their short term- long term needs that will help guide them to a brighter future. ANYTHING helps"

Gianna Tulio's story of her cousins and the donation link to help them out - Source: via @giannatulio on Instagram

Gianna highlighted the importance of community support during this challenging time, promoting the Tulio Fund at the D'Angelo Foundation, which aims to provide financial help and resources for families facing difficult circumstances. She emphasized that any contribution would be beneficial in helping her cousins navigate life without their parents.

