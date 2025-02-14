Gianna Tulio and husband Ryan Blaney share 'sweet glimpses' from their wedding day

Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio, celebrated Valentine's Day by reminiscing about their wedding day. She took to Instagram to share a short compilation of moments from their winter-themed wedding featuring other NASCAR drivers.

Blaney, the No. 12 Ford Mustang driver in the NASCAR Cup Series for Team Penske, married Tulio on December 12, 2024, after about five years of being in a relationship. They tied the knot at Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado over the off-season.

Speaking about the Valentine's Day post, Gianna Tulio wrote on Instagram:

"What a perfect day to share this sweet glimpse✨❤️ 12•12•24."

As per the information available in the public domain, Blaney and Tulio met in Las Vegas in 2018. Blaney entered a NASCAR race while Tulio had a modeling gig for Hooters. Two years later, the couple publicized their relationship.

Tulio witnessed Blaney winning his first NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2023. He beat the other Championship 4 rivals, including Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Christopher Bell. The victory also handed Team Penske back-to-back titles.

Blaney proposed to Tulio in Washington's Cascade Mountains region later in the year.

NASCAR drivers Bubba Wallace and Chase Elliott served as groomsmen on the wedding day last December. About 150 people attended, including Team Penske drivers Austin Cindric, Josef Newgarden, and Scott McLaughlin.

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. also graced the wedding.

Ryan Blaney drives the No. 12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske - Source: Imagn

In an interview with People Magazine, Gianna Tulio shared postponing their honeymoon around Easter to spend the offseason with their animals.

Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna shares becoming a 'goat mama'

Gianna Tulio recently introduced three young goats to her followers on social media. As she takes on new responsibilities, Tulio calls herself a "goat mama" to Fiona, Juniper, and Peanut, brought home from Fallen Oak Farms in Florida.

In an Instagram post, Tulio wrote:

"I’m a goat mama!!! Everyone meet Fiona, Juniper and Peanut 💘 @fallenoakfarms."

Tulio also announced she would share the journey of the three goats through animal therapy.

"I can’t wait to share their journey through animal therapy and what future plans we have for these girls!" she added in her post.

Blaney, meanwhile, owns a Shepherd/Lab mix dog named Sturgill (named after one of the driver's favorite singers, Sturgill Simpson). He rescued Sturgill as a puppy from an animal shelter in Raleigh, North Carolina in 2018.

While the Blaney household has gotten bigger with the arrival of the three goats, the man of the house is set to commence the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. He will start 16th in the season-opening Daytona 500 race on Sunday.

The 2023 NASCAR champ enters the new season following a strong performance last year. He scored three wins, 12 top-5s, and 18 top-10s, enough to secure a spot in the Championship 4. However, he came short of overtaking teammate Joey Logano for the lead after closing the gap in the final laps at Phoenix Raceway.

