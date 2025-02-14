Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna shares adorable IG update as she becomes 'a goat mama'

Gianna Tulio, wife of 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney shared a heartwarming update on social media on Friday, announcing her new role as a "goat mama." The update came through a carousel of photos on her Instagram page, where she introduced her followers to three baby goats she brought home from Fallen Oak Farms.

Ad

Fallen Oak Farms is a well-known Greenhouse and Boutique farm run by Shelley Fehrenbacher situated in Valrico, just outside of Tampa, Florida. The therapy goats, Fiona, Juniper, and Peanut, are the newest additions to Gianna's household. Expressing her excitement, she captioned the Instagram post:

"I’m a goat mama!!! Everyone meet Fiona, Juniper, and Peanut 💘🐐 @fallenoakfarms. I can’t wait to share their journey through animal therapy and what future plans we have for these girls! #therapygoats #dwarfgoats."

Ad

Trending

Ad

While Gianna has now brought home her therapy goats, she has been sharing her journey to becoming a goat mama for quite some time. January 24th was the first day when she hinted about getting a goat when she shared a video of Juniper on her Instagram Story.

On Thursday, she posted a video of her visit to the Fallen Oak Farms when she met her baby goats for the first time.

Ad

"Finally got to meet our baby goats today!! Counting down the days until I can bring these sweet girls home💖✨," Gianna shared through an Instagram post on February 12.

Ad

Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio’s story began in 2018 when they first met. They started dating in December 2020, and three years later, following Blaney’s first Cup Series title, they got engaged. The couple got married a year later in Aspen, Colorado, in December 2024.

As Gianna spends quality time with her therapy goats, her husband Ryan Blaney is gearing up for the official start of the 2025 season with the Daytona 500. He will be hoping to luck out after several missed opportunities.

Ad

Ryan Blaney recalls missed chances of winning the Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 victory has eluded Ryan Blaney despite several close calls. He has finished as the runner-up twice; once in 2017 while driving for Wood Brothers Racing, and again in 2020, losing to third-time winner of the event, Denny Hamlin, as the race finished under caution.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Blaney has consistently been a top contender at the Daytona International Speedway, securing a total of five top-10 finishes in the Great American Race. In 2022, he was again in the mix for victory but ultimately finished fourth while his Team Penske teammate Austin Cindric claimed the win.

Reflecting on his experiences, Ryan Blaney shared during the media day at Daytona International Speedway (as quoted by Speedway Digest):

"I definitely don't feel snakebit. I've been lucky enough to be close a few times—finished second twice. I've probably had a really good shot to win it three or four times, and it just hasn't panned out for us... If you make a mistake and lose the race, then you really have to think about, 'Hey, I've got to do better in this position' and just learn from it.' It's nice to have been close, and you just hope to use those close experiences to help you, if you're in that spot again."

Ryan Blaney will start the 67th running of the Great American Race from P16 in Row 8 alongside the Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet of Austin Dillon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"