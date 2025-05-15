Gianna Tulio recaps serene moments with husband Ryan Blaney in 'final honeymoon dump'

Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio, shared a series of images capturing her recent honeymoon with the Team Penske driver. The couple chose the Easter break to have their romantic getaway at the Piton Mountains in Saint Lucia.

Ad

In Tulio's Instagram carousel, the first image was of her wearing a bright orange two-piece set with a sleeveless crop top and a high-waisted maxi skirt. The following slides featured more moments from the retreat, as she capped off the series with a celebratory pose in front of the scenic landscape.

Referencing previous uploads from the trip, Tulio captioned the post:

"Final honeymoon dump🌊🌺🍹☀️"

Ad

Trending

Ryan Blaney and Gianna first met in 2018 during one of his NASCAR races at Las Vegas. They began dating two years later and took the next step with an engagement on December 12, 2023. The couple got married exactly a year later in a winter-themed wedding at Aspen, Colorado. The occasion was graced by prominent NASCAR drivers like Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Ryan Blaney and his wife revealed their learnings from the first month of marriage

Earlier this year, Ryan Blaney and his wife, Gianna Tulio, opened up about their experience during the first month of married life. The couple revealed that while not much had changed from their day-to-day life, they acknowledged a deeper sense of security and commitment in their relationship.

Ad

Reflecting upon the same, the pair spoke with NASCAR reporter Justin Schouler.

"I don't think I've learned anything in the first month. Not that I haven't learned anything; I just feel like everything feels the same, you know, like it's just security. I guess I feel more secure because I have a husband. I've learned that, but I always felt secure," Tulio said.

Ad

Blaney added:

"I've learned that everyone asked her like 'Does it feel different now that you're married? I'm like, well, yes and no, like you know, we already lived together.....but in the back of your head it's different because it's like this is for your person forever. So that part is something I learned. I didn't think it would feel much different, but it definitely does in that regard."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the racing front, Ryan Blaney scored his second straight third-place finish at Kansas Speedway. The result marks his fifth top-five finish of the season, although he has suffered four DNFs from the 12 starts so far. The 2023 NASCAR Cup champion is yet to score a race win, but his recent exploits suggest an upward trajectory back to the top step.

He previously recorded another set of top-five finishes at Bristol and Darlington. These results place him fifth in the drivers' standings with 362 points. His result at Kansas bumped him two spots in the rankings, as he lauded his team for helping him bounce back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.