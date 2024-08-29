Gianna Tulio shares a teaser of her bachelor’s trip at Charleston

Ryan Blaney's fiance, Gianna Tulio, recently shared a glimpse of her bachelorette party which, she plans to celebrate in Charleston, South Carolina. Tulio got engaged to the reigning Cup Series champion Blaney on December 12, 2023, when the Team Penske driver popped the question after winning his maiden title.

In a recent Instagram story, Gianna Tulio, who has over 95,500 followers on Instagram, gave a sneak peek into the outfits prepared to wear for her "Bach Trip" this coming weekend. The story showcased several heels and chic outfits that she plans to wear on her trip. A user on X (formerly Twitter) later reshared Tulio's post.

"Charleston is not ready for my Bach Trip this weekend," Gianna Tulio captioned the video on Instagram.

Moreover, a couple of weeks ago, Tulio visited Aspen, Colorado for wedding tastings and gave a glimpse of her tasting meetings at the ski resort town.

"I give her the reins on everything" - Ryan Blaney on his strategy for wedding planning with Gianna Tulio

In an interview with Fox Sports journalist Bob Pockrass, Ryan Blaney shared the strategy behind the couple's wedding planning. The couple is set to marry on December 12, 2024, a date Gianna Tulio hinted at in an Instagram story in April this year.

In a conversation with NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass earlier this summer, Team Penske driver Blaney said:

"That was the day after [we got engaged] we were wedding planning. And we picked a venue out. We locked that in. So that was a big part of it. And I'm learning how much work goes into wedding planning. It's a lot. Picking the venue out was good. That took a lot of weight off our shoulders of Gianna and I's"

"I try to just give her the reins on everything — just do it, like, you've got full control of this. But she wants to include me in a lot of it, which is fine. But I usually just agree with her. She's like, 'What do you think about this?" And then I'll just ask her 'Well, what do you think?" And then I'll just agree with whatever she says," Blaney added.

The #12 Ford driver Blaney is now gearing up for the regular-season finale race at Darlington Raceway and has confirmed his berth for the playoffs.

Blaney stands P4 in the overall Cup Series standings with two wins under his belt. He also has accumulated seven top-fives and 11 top-10 finishes and will probably miss the regular season championship by a few points.

