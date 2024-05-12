“Give yourself grace”: Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha pens down heartfelt note on Mother’s Day

On the occasion of Mother's Day, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch's wife Samantha Busch shared a heartwarming note on her social media. Wife of two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion and mother to Brexton and Lennix, Samantha is a lifestyle blogger, author, entrepreneur, and IVF advocate.

Both Samantha and Kyle Busch have been vocal about their struggles with infertility leading to miscarriage. After facing struggles and disappointment, the couple welcomed their first child Brexton on May 18, 2015, and their second child Lennix on May 11, 2022, via surrogacy.

Ever since, the couple has been advocating for increased awareness regarding infertility. Their 'Bundle of Joy Fund' is a monetary aid set up to support couples associated with IVF treatment and help them financially.

In a recent post by Samantha on her Instagram, she penned down an emphatic note for all the mothers, and women trying to conceive.

A note posted as a story on Samantha Busch's Instagram handle on account of Mother's Day

"As Mother's Day approaches I wanted to take a moment to acknowledge those trying to conceive. I know I'm in the other side of our battle with infertility but the overwhelming hurt, disappointment and frustration that accompanied this day I still remember. The memory of laying on the couch on Mother's Day still spotting from my D&C mourning the loss of those babies while feeling like I was failing Brexton fearing he could sense my sadness as he handed me flowers. The toxic scrolling and comparing why it was seemingly so easy for others. I see you, I understand. Set your boundaries for people and events, turn off social, let the tears flow without being ashamed. You are battling a disease, it isn't easy. Give yourself grace especially on days like these." Samantha Busch wrote.

The 37-year-old Indiana native has chronicled her experience in her book titled, Fighting Infertility: Finding My Inner Warrior Through Trying to Conceive, IVF, and Miscarriage.

Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch recently celebrated their daughter's birthday

The couple are proud parents to two kids, Brexton their elder son and Lennix their daughter. The Busch family recently celebrated Lennix's birthday on May 11.

On the occasion of her daughter's birthday, Samantha shared a post on Instagram with a heartfelt message. She wrote:

"My sweet baby girl, the time has passed too fast. We tried so hard to have you here and you have been such an incredible blessing to us. You are so full of sass and personality, incredibly smart and you bring a smile to all of our faces daily. We love you Lenni! "💕

Brexton, Lennix's brother, also posted a series of pictures on his Instagram handle, highlighting their brother-sister bond. The caption of the post read:

"Happy Birthday to my best friend, and my lil sister! Love you Lenni!"