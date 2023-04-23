“Glad the driver is okay”: Blaine Perkins’ horrific crash in NASCAR Xfinity race at Talladega leaves fans worried

NASCAR Xfinity driver Blaine Perkins managed to survive a horrific crash in the Ag-Pro 300 race at Talladega Superspeedway. The spine-chilling wreck left fans worried before the driver climbed out of his wrecked car. Perkins' #02 Our Motorsports Chevrolet flipped at least six times. The Lap 49 incident was the result of a chain reaction that began with Dexter Stacey sliding sideways before hitting the inside wall.

Stacey clipped the #02 car, sending it toward the outside retaining wall. Perkins' Chevrolet was then hit by Jade Buford, turning the car sideways and sending it airborne. After rolling over multiple times down the backstretch, the car came to a stop on its wheels. The 23-year-old driver managed to climb out of the wreckage, seemingly unhurt.

Fans were concerned about Perkins after witnessing the colossal wreck.

NASCAR red-flagged the race immediately as the AMR Safety crew took Blaine Perkins, Dexter Stacey, and Jade Buford to the infield care center. Stacey and Buford were released from the center, while Perkins was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Exiting the infield center, the driver of #66 car admitted that the contact was a hard one, but he didn't expect it to have such consequences. He said:

"Just got free, took the air from me and got sideways and just couldn’t cut it back and hit the inside wall. Wasn’t as bad as it looked (the contact). I thought it was going to be a hard hit, too, but it wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be."

Blaine Perkins, Stacey, and Buford were classified as DNF, finishing 34th, 35th, and 36th, respectively.

Blaine Perkins incident not the only one in wreck-strewn Talladega race

The final laps of the race at Talladega Superspeedway saw another multi-car pile-up unfold, and this was the "big one." The incident took out a majority of the cars.

With three laps to go for the checkered flag, leader Daniel Hemric tried to block Sheldon Creed. However, the Kaulig Racing driver's late move went horribly wrong, triggering a multi-car pile-up. Hemric spun out of control and hit multiple drivers before his car came to a stop on its roof.

The #11 driver was able to exit his car under his own power and waved to the concerned fans. Jeb Burton started the race in eighth position and went on to take his second career Xfinity race victory. Burton weathered a double overtime restart to win the Ag-Pro 300. Both his victories have come at the same track.

