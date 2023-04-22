Create

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Talladega Superspeedway released, Austin Hill takes pole

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 22, 2023 17:33 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 - Qualifying
After last week’s Ag-Pro 300, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. Fans are eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting Xfinity race this Saturday (April 22). The Ag-Pro 300 will be live on FS1 and MRN at 4:00 pm ET.

The ninth race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be contested on the 2.66-mile longest oval track on the schedule. 38 drivers will compete over 300 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Ag-Pro 300 on his official Twitter account.

Correct Xfinity starting lineup: https://t.co/3YcukWUy11

In Friday’s Xfinity qualifying race (April 21), Richard Childress Racing driver and Xfinity Daytona winner Austin Hill won his third pole of the season at a speed of 182.459 mph. It was also the third pole of his NASCAR Xfinity Series career. Sheldon Creed will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 181.632 mph.

Happy Birthday, Austin Hill! ❤️ to congratulate the No. 21 team on their NASCAR Xfinity Series POLE at Talladega Superspeedway. twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… https://t.co/SPJZa7FEgk

They will be followed by last week’s Martinsville winner John Hunter Nemechek, Parker Retzlaff, and Jade Buford rounding out the top five. Anthony Alfredo, Justin Allgaier, Jeb Burton, Daniel Hemric, and Brett Moffitt complete the top 10.

2023 NASCAR Ag-Pro 300 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 38-car grid at the Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #21 - Austin Hill
  2. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  3. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  4. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  5. #5 - Jade Buford
  6. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  7. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  8. #27 - Jeb Burton
  9. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  10. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  11. #16 - Chandler Smith
  12. #18 - Sammy Smith
  13. #19 - Ryan Truex
  14. #10 - Derek Kraus
  15. #98 - Riley Herbst
  16. #1 - Sam Mayer
  17. #6 - Brennan Poole
  18. #00 - Cole Custer
  19. #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  20. #8 - Josh Berry
  21. #9 - Brandon Jones
  22. #66 - Dexter Stacey
  23. #92 - Josh Williams
  24. #24 - Parker Chase
  25. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  26. #08 - Gray Gaulding
  27. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  28. #43 - Caesar Bacarella
  29. #4- Garrett Smithley
  30. #26 - Kaz Grala
  31. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  32. #53 - CJ McLaughlin
  33. #35 - Joey Gase
  34. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  35. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  36. #45 - Ryan Ellis
  37. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  38. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  39. #13 - Jason White
  40. #34 - Jesse Iwuji
  41. #07 - David Starr
  42. #74 - Mike Harmon

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Talladega Superspeedway for Ag-Pro 300 on Saturday on FS1 and MRN.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
