NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Talladega Superspeedway released, Austin Hill takes pole

After last week’s Ag-Pro 300, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. Fans are eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting Xfinity race this Saturday (April 22). The Ag-Pro 300 will be live on FS1 and MRN at 4:00 pm ET.

The ninth race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be contested on the 2.66-mile longest oval track on the schedule. 38 drivers will compete over 300 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Ag-Pro 300 on his official Twitter account.

In Friday’s Xfinity qualifying race (April 21), Richard Childress Racing driver and Xfinity Daytona winner Austin Hill won his third pole of the season at a speed of 182.459 mph. It was also the third pole of his NASCAR Xfinity Series career. Sheldon Creed will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 181.632 mph.

They will be followed by last week’s Martinsville winner John Hunter Nemechek, Parker Retzlaff, and Jade Buford rounding out the top five. Anthony Alfredo, Justin Allgaier, Jeb Burton, Daniel Hemric, and Brett Moffitt complete the top 10.

2023 NASCAR Ag-Pro 300 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 38-car grid at the Talladega Superspeedway:

#21 - Austin Hill #2 - Sheldon Creed #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #31 - Parker Retzlaff #5 - Jade Buford #78 - Anthony Alfredo #7 - Justin Allgaier #27 - Jeb Burton #11 - Daniel Hemric #25 - Brett Moffitt #16 - Chandler Smith #18 - Sammy Smith #19 - Ryan Truex #10 - Derek Kraus #98 - Riley Herbst #1 - Sam Mayer #6 - Brennan Poole #00 - Cole Custer #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #66 - Dexter Stacey #92 - Josh Williams #24 - Parker Chase #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #08 - Gray Gaulding #28 - Kyle Sieg #43 - Caesar Bacarella #4- Garrett Smithley #26 - Kaz Grala #39 - Ryan Sieg #53 - CJ McLaughlin #35 - Joey Gase #02 - Blaine Perkins #91 - Josh Bilicki #45 - Ryan Ellis #51 - Jeremy Clements #48 - Parker Kligerman #13 - Jason White #34 - Jesse Iwuji #07 - David Starr #74 - Mike Harmon

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Talladega Superspeedway for Ag-Pro 300 on Saturday on FS1 and MRN.

