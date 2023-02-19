NASCAR Xfinity Series: Austin Hill grabs victory at Daytona in bizarre fashion

Driving the #21 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing, Austin Hill claimed victory in a dramatic finish on Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series opener at Daytona International Speedway.

The final lap was the race's key moment when Sam Mayer went high on the outside to challenge Justin Allgaier for the lead, but lost control of his #1 Chevrolet after making contact with Austin Hill’s car from behind. The contact sent Mayer’s car spinning on its roof and flipping in the air, trailing a shower of sparks. It brought out a caution, which froze the field, meaning that the driver in front when the caution flew would win the race.

NASCAR officials took five minutes to review the last-lap crash video before announcing Hill as the winner of his second straight win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener.

Speaking about the last-lap crash after the race, Hill said:

“When I chose the outside line (before the last green flag), I didn’t feel like the inside line was that great. When I saw (Mayer) and (Allgaier) get together, I said, ‘You can’t lift. It’s the last lap.’ As soon as the caution light came on, I thought I had it, but it was so close.”

Austin Hill led a race-high 38 laps and won Stage 1 in Saturday’s Xfinity Series opener. The win marked his third career Xfinity Series win and his first of the 2023 season.

Meanwhile, John Hunter Nemechek was declared second, followed by Allgaier, Parker Retzlaff, and Myatt Snider completing the top five.

Riley Herbst, Joe Graf Jr., Ryan Sieg, Cole Custer, and Jeb Burton placed in the top 10.

Where did Austin Hill and other drivers finish at the NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway?

Here are the final results for the 2023 Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway:

Austin Hill

John Hunter Nemechek

Justin Allgaier

Parker Retzlaff

Myatt Snider

Riley Herbst

Joe Graf Jr

Ryan Sieg

Cole Custer

Justin Haley

Jeb Burton

Chandler Smith

Stefan Parsons

Brandon Jones

Josh Williams

Parker Chase

Jeremy Clements

Joey Gase

Sammy Smith

Gray Gaulding

Kyle Sieg

David Starr

Parker Kligerman

Anthony Alfredo

Jade Buford

Josh Berry

Sam Mayer

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Brett Moffitt

Jesse Iwuji

CJ McLaughlin

Kaz Grala

Brennan Poole

Sheldon Creed

Ryan Ellis

Daniel Hemric

Blaine Perkins

Bayley Currey

The NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule will return next weekend at Auto Club Speedway in California.

