NASCAR Xfinity Series: Austin Hill grabs victory at Daytona in bizarre fashion

Driving the #21 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing, Austin Hill claimed victory in a dramatic finish on Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series opener at Daytona International Speedway.
The final lap was the race's key moment when Sam Mayer went high on the outside to challenge Justin Allgaier for the lead, but lost control of his #1 Chevrolet after making contact with Austin Hill’s car from behind. The contact sent Mayer’s car spinning on its roof and flipping in the air, trailing a shower of sparks. It brought out a caution, which froze the field, meaning that the driver in front when the caution flew would win the race.
NASCAR officials took five minutes to review the last-lap crash video before announcing Hill as the winner of his second straight win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener.
Speaking about the last-lap crash after the race, Hill said:
“When I chose the outside line (before the last green flag), I didn’t feel like the inside line was that great. When I saw (Mayer) and (Allgaier) get together, I said, ‘You can’t lift. It’s the last lap.’ As soon as the caution light came on, I thought I had it, but it was so close.”
Austin Hill led a race-high 38 laps and won Stage 1 in Saturday’s Xfinity Series opener. The win marked his third career Xfinity Series win and his first of the 2023 season.
Meanwhile, John Hunter Nemechek was declared second, followed by Allgaier, Parker Retzlaff, and Myatt Snider completing the top five.
Riley Herbst, Joe Graf Jr., Ryan Sieg, Cole Custer, and Jeb Burton placed in the top 10.
Where did Austin Hill and other drivers finish at the NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway?
Here are the final results for the 2023 Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway:
- Austin Hill
- John Hunter Nemechek
- Justin Allgaier
- Parker Retzlaff
- Myatt Snider
- Riley Herbst
- Joe Graf Jr
- Ryan Sieg
- Cole Custer
- Justin Haley
- Jeb Burton
- Chandler Smith
- Stefan Parsons
- Brandon Jones
- Josh Williams
- Parker Chase
- Jeremy Clements
- Joey Gase
- Sammy Smith
- Gray Gaulding
- Kyle Sieg
- David Starr
- Parker Kligerman
- Anthony Alfredo
- Jade Buford
- Josh Berry
- Sam Mayer
- Jeffrey Earnhardt
- Brett Moffitt
- Jesse Iwuji
- CJ McLaughlin
- Kaz Grala
- Brennan Poole
- Sheldon Creed
- Ryan Ellis
- Daniel Hemric
- Blaine Perkins
- Bayley Currey
The NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule will return next weekend at Auto Club Speedway in California.