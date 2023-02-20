"Go get the job done": Ricky Stenhouse Jr. the pivotal figure which made all the difference in his road to glory at Daytona 500

JTG Daugherty Racing driver and winner of the 65th run of the Daytona 500, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is a driver who many people think is finally getting the acclaim he deserves in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The former dirt-track racer was seen winning the iconic 500-mile-long race after a late caution decided the winner on the basis of which car led when the yellow flag came out, behind the wheel of his #47 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

The 2023 Daytona 500 kicked off to a mellow start as drivers found their feet around the pack. However, as the final laps of the race approached, aggressive moves and late blocks became all the more common, leading to caution flags that ultimately meant the race winner was decided before any car crossed the finish line on lap 200.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was seen leading by a slim margin ahead of 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano the moment the yellow flag flew. The 35-year-old Memphis, Tennessee native elaborated on how the team rallied behind him to push him forward ahead of the race and said:

"I think this whole off season Mike (Kelly, Crew Chief) just preached how much we all believed in each other. They left me a note on the car that said 'They believe in me' and to go get the job done tonight. I made a few mistakes, we were able to battle back."

The strategy of proving to be in the right place at the right time worked out for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the end of the race decided in overtime, with the driver and team's execution a mark of their success at Daytona International Speedway.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. elaborates on key moments during overtime in the 2023 Daytona 500

In an interview with FOX Sports' Jamie Little, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also elaborated on what were the key moments during the 2023 Daytona 500 overtime, which saw the JTG Daugherty Racing driver clinch victory at the tri-oval.

Clinching on his first victory in the Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway, the 35-year-old elaborated on the moves he was making and the moves that others made and said:

"When the #8 went to the bottom there I was able to push the #22 and the #5. We had a huge run and I was hoping we was going to run to the white (flag) there. I knew I was gonna take the top, I was hoping the #22 was gonna follow, he did. The #5 split me down the middle but another fellow dirt racer with (Christopher) Bell, gave me a good shot."

NASCAR is all set to kick off the West Swing of the 2023 Cup Series season with a visit to the Auto Club Speedway next weekend.

Poll : 0 votes