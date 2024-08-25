"Gonna cross our fingers and legs" - Bubba Wallace's wife Amanda hopes baby doesn’t arrive on a NASCAR Sunday

Bubba Wallace and his wife, Amanda, are expecting their first child together. Mrs. Wallace already has a request for her upcoming baby, hoping that the little one doesn't arrive on a Sunday during a NASCAR race.

Amanda Carter's presence on the tracks with her racing driver husband has been common. One can understand why she does not want to give birth to her baby on a Sunday and thus miss out on Bubba Wallace's race.

Carter took to Instagram recently to interact with fans. She answered many questions about her upcoming baby, including potential names and stroller brands. A fan asked if there was a chance that the little one could arrive on a Sunday. Answering this, Amanda Carter wrote,

"We are gonna cross our fingers and legs that doesn't happen."

Amanda Carter replying to a fan. (SCREENSHOT FROM: instagram.com/amandaaawallace)

Bubba and Amanda's baby is due to arrive in October 2024. It's around the same time as the 23XI driver's birthday, which is October 8.

Meanwhile, the driver will hope to qualify for the playoffs after missing the shot at Daytona. The 30-year-old is currently in 13th place, with 637 points after 25 races. In terms of the playoffs cutline, the 23XI driver is just outside with a 21-point deficit against Ross Chastain, who holds the 16th and ultimate playoff position.

Bubba Wallace laments average performance at Daytona

Bubba Wallace (23) wasn't at his best at Daytona (IMAGE: Imagn)

Following his sixth-place finish, Bubba Wallace opened up about the "unacceptable" result in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. The 23XI driver is still to qualify for playoffs and needed to win the race to cement his spot.

He is now left with one last chance at Darlington next weekend. Wallace reflected on his underwhelming performance at Daytona, comparing himself with teammate Tyler Reddick in the post-race interview with NASCAR on NBC.

"Got one car fighting for a regular season championship and another on the bubble. It’s unacceptable,” Wallace said. “I’ll take all that weight on my shoulders. I should’ve won multiple times, and I haven’t. We don’t even deserve to be here, and we aren’t. Gotta go win, that’s it.”

With his recent win at Michigan, Reddick has now registered two Cup Series victories in 2024, claiming the lead in the regular season standings.

He is currently leading the championship with 823 points, ahead of the Hendrick Motorsports duo of Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott, who are with 806 and 805 points, respectively.

