“Goosebumps”: NASCAR fans’ emotions run high over $1.81T giant’s subsidiary's 'legacy' snippet of Dale Earnhardt

In March 2025, former NASCAR star driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared exclusive details about his father Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s upcoming documentary. Now the $1.81 trillion worth Amazon (via Forbes.com) has announced the official release date. The streaming company shared an X post handing out the details, and fans showcased their excitement in the comments.

Ad

"Earnhardt" is the first NASCAR Studios’ unscripted project for Jeff Bezos' streaming company. The project features an interview with Dale Jr. and his sister Kelley Earnhardt-Miller alongside archival footage. Joshula Altman directed the documentary, and Dirty Mo Media was associated with the production.

Amazon Prime shared a glimpse of "Earnhardt," featuring Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s kids, and wrote:

"The legacy lives on. Earnhardt premieres Memorial Day Weekend."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans expressed their eagerness and anticipation for the documentary in the comments, with one fan stating:

"Goosebumps."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another netizen him shared the "Praise Dale" sticker:

"3️⃣"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some more reactions on the topic:

"Thank you for always sharing so much @DaleJr and @EarnhardtKelley! This world would be less wonderful with out you and your families contributions to our sport!" wrote a motorsports fan.

"This is going to be GREAT! I can’t wait to watch," commented a fan.

"I can't wait to watch this!" stated an X user.

Ad

"this is gonna be a good one," a Dale Earnhardt Sr. follower claimed.

The documentary will be released on NASCAR's Memorial Day on May 26, 2025. However, the date coincides with Prime Video's debut in stock car racing broadcasting. Prime Video will air the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway along with four more races.

NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team to start using a new font for the iconic #8 Chevy

On April 4, 2025, two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced the issue of a new font for his #8 car amid a dispute with NFL star Lamar Jackson. Dale Jr.'s #8 Chevy will go from the 2019 font to the Dale Earnhardt Inc. (DEI)-style font.

Ad

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback Jackson also shares the same number with Earnhardt Jr.'s car. Furthermore, he claimed that sharing an identical number with JR Motorsports could affect his merch sales, and the fans might mistake one for the other.

The 50-year-old former professional race car driver revealed that he secured the rights to the DEI font #8 number and will run using it. Junior wanted to avoid any unnecessary battle with the NFL star and stated:

Ad

"Through the USPTO, we successfully secured the rights to the stylized (#8). Therefore, we will be moving away from the original (#8) we have used since 2019."

"We are looking forward to the remainder of an already successful season," he added.

The #8 number has a long history in the Earnhardt family. Dale Earnhardt Jr raced using the number until he moved to Hendrick Motorsports in 2008 and drove the #88 Chevy for the team. JR Motorsports driver Sammy Smith pilots the #8 Chevy Camaro SS in the Xfinity Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More