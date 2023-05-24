Grandstands and camping at Charlotte Motor Speedway sold out ahead of Coca-Cola 600 

Ahead of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season's fifteenth race of the year at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the organizers at the North Carolina-based quad-oval track have announced the full capacity for this year's Memorial Day weekend.

The famed Coca-Cola 600 will return for the 65th time in the sport's history, with drivers and teams battling it out for 600 miles at America's Home for Racing.

Reserved grandstand seating has sold out for the 400-lap-long event for the second consecutive year this season, along with the infield camping complex and the Camping World Racing Resort.

A handful of standing-only tickets at the 1.5-mile-long oval remain, along with premium terrace box seats for the iconic race synonymous with US Military personnel.

Executive vice president and acting general manager for Charlotte Motor Speedway, Greg Walter elaborated on ticket sales and prepared for one of NASCAR's biggest races to go live at the venue this year. He said:

“With so much great on-track excitement and a rousing pre-race show, last year’s Coca-Cola 600 was pure spectacle and fans took notice. We saw strong renewals and have been pacing ahead of our year-over-year sales since the checkered flag fell last season.”

While reserved grandstand seating or the Cup Series race has already sold out for Sunday, tickets are still available for the Craftsman Truck Series race as well as the Xfinity Series race on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Fans looking to delve deeper into the Cup Series weekend can also buy tickets to Saturday's qualifying session for the highest echelon of the sport.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway will also host an ARCA Menards Series race ahead of the main weekend, for fans who prefer more grassroots-style racing to the glitz and glamor of the nationwide series.

A brief history lesson about Charlotte Motor Speedway

Proudly referred to as 'America's Home for Racing', the Charlotte Motor Speedway is one of the few tracks on the NASCAR calendar that cannot be replaced. Owing to its historical significance, the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend has become a staple of American racing culture.

The track's construction itself began in 1959, with the first race taking place the following year. Joe Lee Johnson was the first Cup Series driver to win on the track. The 1994 season saw Charlotte Motor Speedway repaved and renamed to Lowe's Motor Speedway in 1999 before switching back to its original name in 2010.

The track's most recent repave came in 2006, with the 2018 season also introducing the ROVAL road-course layout to stock car racing as well.

