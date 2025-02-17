“Greatest thing ever”: HMS Insider lauds William Byron’s back-to-back Daytona 500 wins

William Byron's crew chief, Rudy Fugle, detailed the impact of winning a historic race like the Daytona 500. Fugle expressed his delight about the recent win, calling it the "greatest thing ever."

With Byron winning the 2025 Daytona 500, the No. 24 driver became a back-to-back race champion. The 27-year-old drives the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports with Rudy Fugle serving as his crew chief.

Fugle joined SiriusXM NASCAR Radio to discuss the victory at Daytona International Speedway. Describing the feeling of winning the season opener, the No. 24 team shot caller said:

"It is amazing. This one is setting in this morning [...] When I woke up and staggered my way out to the car this morning, the sun was coming up over the beach and I'm like, 'Man, we did it again.' It's pretty amazing."

Byron's long-time crew chief then pointed out the team's strong outing throughout the race week, starting with a P2 finish in the Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1.

"It has just been a great week, you know, [we] had a lot of confidence... and to finish it off with a win, we're lucky to be able to be in this whole sport," Fugle added.

He concluded:

"Just winning Daytona 500 is the greatest thing ever."

Rudy Fugle also touched upon leaving the No. 24 Chevy at the Daytona Museum. He shared how he received heartfelt messages from people who asked him to sign a photo of the 2024 Daytona 500-winning car at the exhibition.

William Byron joined the list of muti-champions of the Daytona 500. Some drivers on the list include Richard Petty (7), Jeff Gordon (3), and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2). Byron is the second-winningest active driver to win the prestigious race behind Denny Hamlin, who won three times.

The Daytona 500 is considered the most important race in NASCAR. Deemed the "Great American Race," the 200-lap, 500-mile Daytona event is one of the league's four crown jewel races, along with the Coca-Cola 600, Brickyard 400, and Southern 500.

William Byron etched his name in concrete at Daytona 500 victory lane

William Byron commemorated his back-to-back Daytona 500 win by etching his name and signature in concrete at the victory lane. The Chevrolet pilot also left his foot and hand imprints as he started his 2025 campaign with a bang.

NASCAR Insider Dustin Long shared the historic moment on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Two-time Daytona 500 champion William Byron signs his name in concrete next to his hand imprints and his foot imprint in Daytona’s Victory Lane."

The victory came on the heels of a last-lap wreck involving then-race leaders Denny Hamlin and Cole Custer. William Byron was running sixth in the outside lane when the incident occurred. He avoided the crash and took the lead to the checkered flag.

Byron was trailed by Tyler Reddick, Jimmie Johnson, Chase Briscoe, and John Hunter Nemechek.

The next stop will be at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday for the Ambetter Health 400. The race will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET and covered by Fox Sports.

