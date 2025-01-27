Greg Biffle delivers ‘sick’ stamp of approval on Ford Truck’s noteworthy liquor wardrobe customization

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle recently expressed admiration for a Ford Super Duty Truck modification featuring a unique built-in liquor cabinet. Biffle shared his approval and enthusiasm for the custom design on his X account.

Greg Biffle, a champion in both the Truck and Xfinity Series, made his NASCAR debut in the 1996 Busch Series at the AC-Delco 200 held at Rockingham Speedway. Over a 16-year career, Biffle amassed 56 victories across NASCAR's top three divisions, showcasing his versatility and skill. While the 55-year-old never won a Cup Series title, he did finish as a runner-up in 2005.

Biffle shared a video of a Ford Super Duty Truck with a roll-out liquor drawer on the back bumper. The drawer included a foam insert customized with bottle-shaped cutouts, providing a practical and organized way to store various liquor bottles. The former NASCAR driver shared the video of the Truck on X, saying that he would 'need to get one.'

"This is sickkkk!! not a bad way to show up to a tailgate nice build im going to need to get one what would you use it for ??," he wrote on X.

Greg Biffle was also one of the first responders from the NASCAR community to help those affected by Hurricane Helene in September last year. He recently looked back at the moment he got involved in providing support for people in North Carolina.

"A friend of mine sent me a text, said, 'do you want to go flying today', and sent a Facebook link to a family that was stuck up in Banner Elk[...]"They were desperately asking someone if anybody knew of someone with a helicopter and so I took a moment to think about it and I thought well if I don't go, who's going to?" he mentioned.

NASCAR teams Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing also donated their helicopter fleets to assist the people of North Carolina.

Although Biffle did not officially announce his retirement from NASCAR, the former Truck and Xfinity Series champion has not competed full-time since 2016. However, with the new change in the OEP rule, the Washington native is confident he will run in the Daytona 500 soon.

"I'll be there one way or another": Greg Biffle vows Daytona 500 presence amidst transpiring plans

Greg Biffle during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

NASCAR's 2025 rulebook introduced the OEP (Open Entry Program) rule, allowing a 41st competitor in the Daytona 500. This rule enables elite drivers from other motorsport disciplines to participate in the race, broadening its appeal and inclusivity.

Recently, Greg Biffle expressed his desire to run the 500-mile race 'a few times more'. In an interview earlier this month, he said:

"I'm talking to some different guys about it, and we'll see if something transpires. Who doesn't want to run the Great American Race? It's the greatest thing ever, and I'd love to do it one more time, a few more times maybe." [2:14 onwards]

"I'll be there one way or another, whether as a spectator or holding on the wheel. So I'll be down there. I love that time of the year in Daytona," Greg Biffle added [3:35 onwards].

The 2025 Daytona 500 will be graced by the 19-time Cup race winner's presence. Scheduled for February 16th at 2:30 PM ET, fans can watch the action at Daytona International Speedway on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

