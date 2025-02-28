Greg Biffle drops a ‘perfectly honest’ bombshell on his regret regarding Jack Roush's team: “I should’ve left several times”

Former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Greg Biffle recently sat down with stock car racing Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his podcast, "Dale Jr. Download." During the podcast, Biffle revealed his regret regarding not leaving Jack Roush's team.

Biffle spent most of his career with Roush Racing. He first competed for the team in 2002 and took part in four races. He then secured his full-time seat in the team in 2003 and has competed for the team since his retirement in 2016. In his 16-year career in the Cup Series, Biffle secured 19 wins, 175 top-ten finishes, and 13 pole positions. However, despite his relentless efforts, the latter failed to secure a Cup Series championship title.

Reflecting upon the same, Greg Biffle told Dale Earnhardt Jr. that he should have left Roush Racing earlier and explained:

"I'll be perfectly honest with you; I should have left several times. I think I should have; later on, we did, just didn't have the equipment. And I think I could have went somewhere else and won a lot of races and potentially a championship, but I was afraid. I was just nervous about making that change. You know, what's like switching teams? The other thing that was a big factor is I was really good friends with all of my sponsors, and I would have had to leave those people as well." [00:00]

Dale Jr. asked Biffle how his team was left behind in the Cup Series, and the 55-year-old former NASCAR driver revealed that his team owner, Jack Roush, let the "technology pass the spot."

"It's the greatest thing ever": Greg Biffle expressed his feelings on the Daytona 500

Former NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Greg Biffle took part in the 'Great American Race,' the Daytona 500, 15 times during his Cup Series career. However, Biffle failed to park his #16 Ford in the victory lane, but he managed to clinch a pole position in 2004.

Earlier this month, the Vancouver, Washington native expressed his interest in attending the Daytona 500 either as a competitor or spectator. He mentioned that he would "love" to compete in the 500-mile race a couple more times.

"I'm talking to some different guys about it, and we'll see if something transpires. Who doesn't want to run the Great American Race? It's the greatest thing ever, and I'd love to do it one more time, a few more times maybe." [2:14 onwards]

"I'll be there one way or another, whether as a spectator or holding on the wheel. So I'll be down there. I love that time of the year in Daytona," Biffle added [3:35 onwards].

Greg Biffle finished the Daytona 500 among the top ten drivers six times in his career. In 2010 and 2012, Biffle placed third in the 200-lap race, making it his career-best Daytona 500 finish.

