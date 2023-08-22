“Guys don’t make a lot of mistakes” - William Byron elaborates on how strategic calls helped him visit victory lane at Watkins Glen International

iRacing regular tuned full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron became the sport's most recent first-time winner at a road course last Sunday.

The driver of the #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 fielded by Hendrick Motorsports, Byron managed to win his fifth race of the 2023 season, along with giving Rick Hendrick his fifth team victory at Watkins Glen International.

On a day where track position and pit strategy played a vital role due to the Next Gen Cup car's struggles in dirty air, William Byron managed to execute the strategy from the pit box, taking himself and his crew into victory lane.

The 25-year-old driver took control of the race after clinching a Stage 2 victory during Go Bowling at The Glen. First Stage was swept by Michael McDowell, who proved his road-course prowess a week earlier at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Elaborating on how the fast-paced nature of the track allowed him and his team to make use of the strategy and setup to the fullest, Byron said in a post-race press conference:

"This is becoming more and more track position over the last couple of years, it's really fast paced. Guys don't make a lot of mistakes, but when I was able to get Denny (Hamlin) there, I felt good about that. Rudy (Fugle) did a great job on the strategy there, going into Stage 2 to stay out one lap later, have a clean lap with clean air."

William Byron looks set to compete in the 2023 postseason playoffs, with him and his crew firing on all cylinders.

William Byron speaks on the possibility of teammate Chase Elliott not qualifying for the 2023 playoffs

Two out of four Hendrick Motorsports cars in the form of the #24 and #5 driven by William Byron and Kyle Larson respectively sit comfortably as the playoffs arrive this season. However, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman, Byron's other two teammates have failed to do so, with just one race to go in the regular season.

Elaborating on whether that has an effect on the #24 crew and himself as a driver, William Byron said in a press conference:

"We'd love for those guys to make it in. It means a lot to have all four cars in the playoffs but I think for us, we are focussed on the #24 team when we're racing and when we're preparing."

NASCAR concludes the 2023 regular season next weekend with a visit to Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400.