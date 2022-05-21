Hailie Deegan admits to getting 'taken advantage of' by other drivers

Hailie Deegan could be the next prodigy in the stock car racing world. Currently racing in the Camping World Truck Series, she is still finding her feet in NASCAR. The 20-year-old, however, has not had the easiest two seasons in the sport.

Deegan's second season with David Gilliland Racing has seen her drive the No.1 Ford F-150. So far in the current year, Deegan has had four DNFs, which make up for a third of her season. Meanwhile, her fellow racers seem to be cutting her no slack as she finds her feet in sport.

The most recent example of people trying to push the Temecula, California native around came at Martinsville Speedway. After the race, she confronted Lawless Alan about his multiple run-ins with her.

Deegan spoke about the quality of racing around her on the Door Bumper Clear podcast recently. She went on to elaborate on her experiences on the track with her spotter TJ Majors and said:

“I feel like we do get taken advantage of a lot but also I get fired up when someone does something to me, like really fired up. I think it’s my dad kind of speaking through me. We’ve had so many situations where we’ve got wrecked out or put in bad situations. It could just be not our fault and get in someone else’s situation.”

The David Gilliland Racing driver also spoke on how she has managed to keep her cool despite repeated incidents on the track. She said:

“I feel like I have kept my cool because I know how crucial it is that I need good finishes. Start popping off good finishes. Get the momentum going. And that’s why I don’t retaliate to take that chance of something happening to me. Oh my gosh, you get a tire rub, and it’s just downhill quick, and that’s something I don’t want to put myself in that position.”

Listen to the podcast below:

Hailie Deegan scores career-best qualifying position at Texas Motor Speedway

David Gilliland Racing driver Hailie Deegan scored the best qualifying position of her NASCAR Camping World Truck Series career with a P6 start to the race on Friday.

Hailie Deegan ultimately finished in 17th place in the SpeedyCash.com 220 after losing positions in the pits. Catch her racing next weekend at the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi