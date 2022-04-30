"Just keeping us safe every night" - Hailie Deegan talks about Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s involvement in her security

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan was allegedly endangered by a stalker who had sent numerous threatening messages to her. Deegan’s home was under police surveillance and they had contacted the FBI and NASCAR security.

A week later, Deegan shared an update on the frightening situation via a video. In the video, she first thanked her fans for their support and addressed the whole situation of how things have gotten worse.

She later talked about how NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is involved in providing her security. Deegan said:

“TJ (Majors), my spotter, who spotted for Dale Jr. back when he raced Cup, actually reached out,” she said. “Got us in contact with who is Dale Jr.’s security team. They’ve been great just keeping us safe every night in our own home.”

Along with being a professional driver, the California-native is a social media star with millions of fans on different platforms. One of those followers started harassing and threatening her and her boyfriend after she was tricked by a user posing as Deegan.

Due to the situation, the David Gilliland Racing team driver withdrew her name from the Freedom 500, a non-NASCAR event.

The 20-year-old revealed that she was doing something for personal safety when she first declared that she would not run in the Freedom 500 at DeSoto Speedway.

Hailie Deegan performs at the 2022 NASCAR Truck Series

Hailie Deegan is competing in her second season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2022, driving the No. 1 Ford F-150 for David Gilliland Racing.

Deegan, however, has had a subpar performance and has struggled so far this season. In the first six races, her best performance came in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, where she finished 17th.

She has posted three consecutive DNFs at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway and the Circuit of the Americas.

David Gilliland Racing @dgr_racing



@hailiedeegan’s Bobby Allison throwback for Darlington is 𝙏𝙊𝙐𝙂𝙃. A scheme fit for the Alabama Gang.@hailiedeegan’s Bobby Allison throwback for Darlington is 𝙏𝙊𝙐𝙂𝙃. A scheme fit for the Alabama Gang.@hailiedeegan’s Bobby Allison throwback for Darlington is 𝙏𝙊𝙐𝙂𝙃. 🔥 https://t.co/VSlB6shx8X

With an 18th place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway, the driver stands in 25th place with just 65 points in the latest release of the Truck Series standings.

Deegan, who was crowned the NASCAR Truck Series' Most Popular Driver last year, will be seen in action next month at Darlington Raceway, Kansas Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway. These are some tracks where she performed well in her rookie season last year.

