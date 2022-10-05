Hailie Deegan confirms NASCAR Xfinity Series debut

Camping World Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan is set to make her NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The David Gilliland Racing driver is currently in her second full-time season in the Truck Series and will now try her hand at NASCAR’s second-tier series.

Deegan, who has shown success in her racing career, will drive the #07 Ford for SS Green Light Racing and Pristine Auction will serve as the primary sponsor at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. She announced the news on her YouTube channel on Tuesday by posting a video. In that video, she also revealed the red and white #07 SS Green Light Racing Ford Mustang that she will be driving this weekend.

Speaking about her debut, Hailie Deegan said that she always wanted to make her Xfinity debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway because she feels comfortable on that track.

In a video posted to YouTube, Deegan said:

"I really just wanted to make my debut, for sure, on a mile-and-a-half because that’s where I feel the most comfortable. I wanted to get my feet wet in the Xfinity Series."

Watch the full video here:

Driving the #1 Monster Energy Ford for David Gilliland Racing, Deegan earned two top-10 finishes this season and currently stands 21st in the points table with two races remaining in the 2022 Camping World Truck Series. Her career-best finish came just last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, crossing the finish line at P6.

The 21-year-old failed to leave her mark in her second season as she experienced some mechanical issues and bad luck, which has led to six DNFs in 21 races so far. With two top-10 finishes, however, the #1 Ford driver made history by becoming the first female driver to claim two top-10 finishes in a single season.

Hailie Deegan provided an update on her NASCAR future

Apart from her Xfinity Series debut, Hailie Deegan provided an update about her NASCAR future, saying that she doesn’t know where she will drive next year but she is working on a few things.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Hailie Deegan announces on her YouTube page that she'll make her Xfinity debut next week at Las Vegas with SS Green Light Racing (No. 07 car). youtube.com/watch?v=oZQ3Wb… Hailie Deegan announces on her YouTube page that she'll make her Xfinity debut next week at Las Vegas with SS Green Light Racing (No. 07 car). youtube.com/watch?v=oZQ3Wb…

Deegan said:

"I don’t know yet what I’m going to be doing next year. I wish I knew and had it figured out already, but we're still working through a few things. No news on that yet, but at least for the time being, we're going for our first Xfinity race in Las Vegas. I could not be more excited."

Catch Hailie Deegan at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 15, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes