Hailie Deegan on joining ThorSport: I now understand what you need to be successful as a driver

Hailie Deegan recently announced that she will drive the #13 Ford with ThorSport Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.

The 21-year-old has the advantage of being surrounded by experienced drivers, including three-time Truck Series Champion Matt Crafton, 2021 Champion Ben Rhodes, and Championship-winning crew chief Rich Lushes.

Speaking to the media last Thursday, Hailie Deegan admitted that she spent the last two seasons of Truck Series learning the ropes, but believes a move to ThorSport Racing is the perfect opportunity for her to reach her potential. Deegan said:

“I think the last two seasons in trucks I’ve been trying to figure it out and kind of learning the ropes and I feel like I’ve good a grasp on it now and understand what you need to be successful as a driver, what the team needs to do for their part and the people you need to have around you.”

She continued,

“There’s just a lot of pieces to the puzzle and I think maybe the last two years it was trying to find those pieces and trying to figure it out. I think that coming here is kind of making up those pieces to the puzzle that might have been lacking in the past and I think we’re going to have a lot more success together.”

Hailie Deegan finished third in the standings at the 2020 ARCA Menards Series and has won three races at ARCA West, but has yet to find consistent success in the Truck Series.

Deegan has scored two career-best top-10 finishes along with a career-best sixth-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway this past season. She was also named the series’ Most Popular Driver for the second year in a row.

Hailie Deegan feels that ThorSport Racing has a “established path of success”

Further into the conversation, Hailie Deegan said that she believes in herself and the move to join the championship-winning team could be a path to success for her. Deegan said:

“I believe in myself. You get to a point in your development where you have to take that next step and I think ThorSport is a very established team and has a very established path of success”

Hailie Deegan will next be seen in action in the Truck Series at Daytona International Speedway with her new team and new car number. The event will start on February 17, 2023.

