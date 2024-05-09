Hailie Deegan pays tribute to NASCAR’s ‘Intimidator’ with “amazing” Dale Earnhardt Sr. throwback scheme for Darlington

As the 2024 NASCAR season heads to Darlington Raceway this week for throwback weekend, Hailie Deegan will have a special paint scheme honoring the late Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Deegan will run Earnhardt Sr.’s 1982 Wrangler paint scheme on his #15 Ford Mustang at Xfinity Series’ Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington on Saturday (May 11). The livery will feature a yellow and blue color scheme with Airbox branding on the hood and sides.

On Wednesday, (May 9), Hailie Deegan revealed Earnhardt Sr.’s honored scheme for Darlington during her visit to FS1’s NASCAR Race Hub. Expressing her feelings while announcing the paint scheme, Deegan said:

“I think it looks great. Super Super excited to announce that. I just think it came out amazing”

The Intimidator drove the #15 Blue and Yellow Wrangler Ford for Bud Moore Engineering in two seasons from 1982 to 1983 before making his permanent move to the #3 Chevrolet at Richard Childress Racing.

On explaining the reason for picking the Earnhardt paint scheme, Deegan said:

“With it being the 15 and me being No. 15, me and my team owner texted back and forth on it some ideas. When he sent that one, I said, ‘Oh I think we gotta go with that one. I think that’s going to look great. It will all be very put together and look awesome.'”

How Hailie Deegan has performed in his Xfinity Series debut season

After spending three seasons in NASCAR’s third-tier series from 2021 to 2023, the 22-year-old signed a deal with AM Racing last year to drive the #15 Ford full-time in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Deegan has had a topsy-turvy Xfinity season so far. She has yet to score her first top-five or top-10 finish in the series. She earned a career-best finish of P12 at Talladega Superspeedway and currently stands at 26th place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series points table with 121 points.

The three-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Most Popular Driver has made 69 starts in the Truck Series, garnering five top-10 finishes. Her series’ two career-best finishes in P6 came at Talladega and Texas Motor Speedway.

Deegan had competed in the ARCA Menards Series before moving into NASCAR. She was named the 2020 ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year, finishing third in the point table, and claiming four top-5s and 17 top-10s.

Catch Hailie Deegan in action at “The Lady in Black” on Saturday at 1:30 pm ET.