Hailie Deegan to promote $2,500,000 worth outlaw country singer Cody Jinks' new album at COTA

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Hailie Deegan's outing at the upcoming Focused Health 250 will be seeing the AM Racing driver promoting country singer Cody Jinks' latest album 'Change The Game' during the event.

Deegan will promote the $2,500,000-worth independent artist's newest production with a unique livery in Austin, Texas. Cody Jinks will also be serving as the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity race's Grand Marshal, giving drivers the command to start their engines before heading out on the track.

Hailie Deegan spoke about representing the Fort Worth, Texas native with a livery on her #15 Ford Mustang and told Jayski.com:

“I am beyond thrilled about this partnership with Cody Jinks this weekend at Circuit of the Americas. Cody’s energy and growing popularity will undoubtedly bring us some attention for the race this weekend. I am honored to represent him, promote his new record, and earn him a great finish.”

It remains to be seen how well Hailie Deegan performs during this weekend's Xfinity Series race at the Circuit of the Americas. Looking to bounce back from a dismal finish at Phoenix Raceway with a DNF, expect the AM Racing driver as well as the junior nationwide series field raring to go this coming Saturday.

Hailie Deegan details her struggles during NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway

The Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time 200 saw AM Racing's Hailie Deegan get collected during a mid-race wreck at Phoenix Raceway that ultimately relegated the #15 Ford Mustang driver into retirement.

The Temecula, California native spoke about how her car was driving during the event leading up to the crash in an interview with Bob Pockrass and said:

"Just struggling, trying to get it to turn better, making a little progress on it but struggling with that, just trying to make it to the end of the race."

The NASCAR Xfinity Series season returns this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, kicking off the season's very first road course event. All three nationwide series will be seen running at the 3.4-mile-long track, culminating on Sunday with the Cup Series' outing as the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. The event is scheduled to go live at 3:30 pm ET.