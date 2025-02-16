Hailie Deegan’s boyfriend blasts NASCAR’s “approval process” after shocking ARCA race at Daytona

Chase Cabre, Hailie Deegan's boyfriend, recently shared his thoughts on a controversial ARCA Menards Series race at Daytona International Speedway. Following the race, Cabre took to social media to call out ARCA’s vehicle approval process, expressing his frustration over what he believes is a flawed system.

Chase Cabre has been engaged to Hailie Deegan since 2023. Along with that, he is also a former ARCA driver and dirt track racer. Cabre did not hold back his thoughts after witnessing the race at Daytona. Taking to X, he wrote,

“The approval process needs to be looked at. This is a joke. #ARCA”

Cabre’s statement points directly at ARCA’s method of approving new vehicle models, suggesting that inconsistencies in the process may be affecting the fairness of competition. The ARCA Series follows a structured procedure for introducing new cars, which includes submitting a formal request, providing necessary materials and vehicles for evaluation, and undergoing a series of track tests and aerodynamic analyses. The final step requires the new model to conform to ARCA’s competitive standards.

The latest ARCA Menard series race, which recently graced the track of Daytona saw multiple multi-car crashes, including a wreck on lap 4 that took out more than ten cars. Among those involved were Katherine Legge, Thad Moffitt, Amber Balcaen, and Helio Castroneves.

Later in the race, another wreck sent Isabella Robusto spinning after a bump draft, collecting Lawless Alan and Corey Day in the process. The carnage continued with late-race crashes, and even after the checkered flag, Castroneves and Kole Raz collided in turn one. Brenden Queen managed to escape the crashes and secured his first career ARCA win, holding off William Sawalich and Jason Kitzmiller in the closing laps.

Hailie Deegan’s move to Indy NXT

The 23-year-old has taken a big step in her career by moving away from stock car racing and joining the Indy NXT series with HMD Motorsports for the 2025 season. This is her debut in open-wheel racing after spending years competing in NASCAR’s development tiers.

Hailie Deegan’s career began in off-road and dirt racing before moving to asphalt in 2016. She quickly made a name for herself in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West, where she became the first female driver to win races in the series, taking wins in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons. After progressing through ARCA and then the NASCAR Truck Series, she made the jump to the Xfinity Series in 2024, driving for AM Racing. However, her tenure was cut short when she and the team mutually parted ways mid-season.

Following her departure from NASCAR, Hailie Deegan was frequently seen around the IndyCar paddock, fueling speculation about her next move. It was later confirmed that she had secured a seat with HMD Motorsports for the 2025 Indy NXT season. Since then, she has participated in private tests with the team. Speaking about her experience so far, Deegan expressed excitement over the transition, saying (via Indy NXT by Firestone on X),

"Yeah, it’s been so much fun, I have been really, really enjoying it. All the testing we have been getting and seat time, I feel like I have been learning so much, like there is so much to learn. But for me, like I have been having a blast doing it and just trying something new."

Hailie Deegan's enthusiasm for the switch was met with equal excitement from HMD Motorsports. Team President Mike Maurini spoke about the signing. He said (via the team’s website),

"Hailie, and especially the Deegan name, are huge in motorsports, and we welcome them to the HMD Motorsports family. Hailie has already been out to the shop and is taking the move to open-wheel racing seriously. She is looking for a place in the Indianapolis area to be immersed with the team and is already working with her engineer."

Hailie Deegan’s first official race in the Indy NXT series is set for March 2, 2025, at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. However, the gap between the first and second races is nearly two months, with the next event taking place at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama. The Indy NXT schedule consists of 14 races.

