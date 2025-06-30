Hailie Deegan’s mother Marissa shares 4-word update after enjoying jet ski ride with her daughter

Hailie Deegan's mother, Marissa, shared a photo from their jet ski excursion on her social media. The mother and daughter duo enjoyed time away from the track and on a lake ahead of the latter's race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.
Deegan, who previously raced for AM Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, currently competes in the Indy NXT Series. She drives the #38 open-wheel racecar for HMD Motorsports, with seven starts to her name as of right now.
Marissa Deegan, wife of X Games gold medalist Brian Deegan, posted a photo on her Instagram story from the jet ski ride with her only daughter, Hailie. She added a four-word caption that read,
“Me and my girl @hailiedeegan,”
Hailie Deegan has two brothers, namely Haiden and Hudson. Her siblings compete in the world of motocross, while she is making a name for herself in open-wheel racing after spending years in stock car racing.
In her seven starts, the 23-year-old rookie has not scored a single top-10 finish. She is ranked 19th with 94 points, 223 points away from the top-seeded Dennis Hauger. Her next race is scheduled for July 6 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course following an 18th-place finish the last time out.
“I thought that was a cool opportunity”: Hailie Deegan's father Brian on her opportunity to race in F1 Academy
Hailie Deegan's father, Brian Deegan, wanted her to try out racing in the F1 Academy, an all-female formula racing series. However, the motocross rider said her daughter turned down the offer and joined HMD Motorsports in the Indy NXT Series.
Recalling the moments after leaving NASCAR, Brian Deegan shared (via RACER):
“I’ve asked her if she really wants to continue racing or does she want to move on. She wants to race. Like I said, it’s a tough road, and it would be cool to see her get more support as a young female racer.”
With Hailie Deegan choosing the Indy NXT Series, Brian Deegan thought it was a good opportunity to test the waters in open-wheel racing.
“I really wanted her to go do the F1 Academy deal that they were doing with the girls there. I thought that was a cool opportunity. Maybe she will. I don’t know. She felt like she needed to get some more open-wheel seat time before she did that, which I agree. She just started in it. I think give her a season there and kind of see where she is at,” he added.
The F1 Academy, which has a docuseries on Netflix, only offers female drivers a maximum of a two-year contract. However, the series allows the drivers to be exposed to the world of formula racing, including touring with the Formula 1 grid.
