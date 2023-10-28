Hailie Deegan says yes as long-time boyfriend Chase Cabre pops the question

Hailie Deegan is set to marry her long-time boyfriend Chase Cabre as she shared the news of her engagement via her Instagram.

Hailie Deegan and Chase Cabre have been dating since 2020. Both come from a racing background and have raced each other in the past during their time in the ARCA Menards Series.

Deegan's fiancé, Chase Cabre has competed in the the ARCA Menards Series East between 2017 and 2020. While driving for Rev Racing in 2018, Cabre finished as a runner-up in the championship with two wins, 15 top fives, and 28 top 10s.

Hailie Deegan is approaching her final season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. This would be her third and final season in the series before switching to the NASCAR Xfinity series.

In the Truck series, Deegan has five top-10 results which include her career-best sixth-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway earlier in the year. From 2024, Deegan will drive the No.15 Ford Mustang full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Fans congratulate newly engaged Hailie Deegan

On Friday, October 27, Deegan shared the happy news with her fans that she is engaged to her long-time boyfriend Chase Cabre. The couple shared the news via their social media.

Fans were elated by the news and immediately sent their love and congratulations to the happy couple.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While fans celebrated such an important occasion, there were a few fans coming up with negative comments. Needless to say, Deegan's fans defended her wholeheartedly.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Over the past year, Deegan and Cabre have been open about their relationship, sharing photos of each other on their social media. Cabre has also made an appearance on Deegan's YouTube videos.

In a podcast episode No Focks Given, Deegan explained how she met her boyfriend while they were racing each other in the ARCA Menards Series, which led to them talking to each other. The couple then began dating in 2020.