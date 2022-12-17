Hailie Deegan switches NASCAR Truck Series team hoping for a change in luck

After racing for the past two seasons with David Gilliland Racing, Hailie Deegan moved to ThorSport Racing to drive the #13 car full-time in the 2023 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.

The championship-winning team added Hailie Deegan to its four-driver lineup this Thursday (December 15) as it announced a manufacturer switch from Toyota to Ford for the upcoming year.

ThorSport Racing returns to the Blue Oval after fielding the past two seasons with Toyota. The organization, owned by Duke and Rhonda Thorson, partnered with Fords from 2018 to 2020 after spending a six-year tenure with Toyota from 2012 to 2017.

In a video conference with media members, ThorSport Racing owner Rhonda Thorson said:

"Welcoming and working back with Ford performance, that was kind of one of the main points. We were also reviewing our driver lineup at the time when, like many other teams right now, what are we doing for the next season and stuff, and Hailie was ready. And that was obviously a top topic to talk about – where’s Hailie gonna go?"

In a three-year long career, Deegan has managed to score three top-10 finishes. She also recorded his career-best finish for sixth place at Talladega Superspeedway in the 2022 Truck Series and was named the Truck Series’ Most Popular Driver for the second year in a row. The 21-year-old driver finished the season in 21st place in the Championship Standings.

"I think it's huge" - Hailie Deegan after joining ThorSport Racing next season

Heading into her third-year in the Truck Series with ThorSport Racing, Hailie Deegan has enough experience of driving in stock car racing. Deegan will also look to learn from her new Champion teammates, three-time Truck Series Champion Matt Crafton, 2021 Champion Ben Rhodes, and Ty Majeski.

Hailie Deegan @HailieDeegan Big racing announcement happening on my YouTube channel at 12 EST today Big racing announcement happening on my YouTube channel at 12 EST today🙌

Speaking about joining ThorSport Racing, Hailie Deegan said:

"I think it’s huge. I think that that’s definitely a big piece of the puzzle that’s getting added to the factor of my career and my racing. The quality of teammates and experience these teammates have here are just incredible."

She continued:

"Just talking and having those conversations and seeing how open and willing they are to help you and making sure you’re as comfortable as possible is awesome. And I think that’s something that’s invaluable."

Hailie Deegan will next be seen in action in the Truck Series at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2023.

