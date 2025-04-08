Hailie Deegan uploads vlog after racing in the Freedom 500

Hailie Deegan raced in the star-studded Freedom 500 alongside fellow former NASCAR drivers. She shared her experience in a 26-minute vlog uploaded on her YouTube channel, where she boasts about 600,000 subscribers.

Ad

For the unversed, the Freedom 500 is a 100-lap race at Freedom Factory, a 3/8-mile oval in Florida owned by Cleetus McFarland, YouTuber and part-time ARCA Menards Series rookie. Deegan, who moved from the NASCAR Xfinity Series to the Indy NXT, entered the race wheeling the #138 purple Ford Crown Victoria.

Hailie Deegan took to YouTube to share some behind-the-scenes moments from the race in the Sunshine State on Friday (April 4).

"I Raced The Freedom 500!!!!" she wrote as the title.

Ad

Trending

Ad

One key moment in the vlog was Hailie Deegan sharing a conversation with Cleetus McFarland. She told the event host about working with her father, Brian Deegan, until the last lap, where she would take him out if necessary. She said [8:45]:

"So I think we are working with each other 'til the last lap. I have a full plan. I know, I need someone on my team to at least let's work together to get there and then once it gets to the end, I already have a plan if I need to take him out."

Ad

The 23-year-old competed in the Freedom 500 against NASCAR drivers Corey LaJoie, Michael Waltrip, and Greg Biffle. Fellow YouTubers Chris Fix and Whistlin Diesel also took the time to race against a star-studded entry list.

Travis Pastrana, a multi-time X Games gold medalist with a one-off NASCAR Cup Series entry with 23XI Racing, joined the slugfest and won. Pastrana brought home a Chevrolet Corvette Z06 (C8) as a prize for his race-winning efforts at Freedom Factory.

Ad

Hailie Deegan shares her thoughts on the Ford Crown Victoria at Freedom Factory

In a recent Instagram story, Hailie Deegan commended Ford for building the now-discontinued Crown Victoria. The Californian described the car as an "absolute unit" as she raced one in the Freedom 500 at Freedom Factory last Friday.

The Blue Oval brand's Crown Victoria is a full-size, rear-wheel-drive sedan deemed an icon in the American automotive industry. With a body-on-frame chassis commonly found in SUVs, the Crown Vic was known for being rugged and tough. The model was even used as a workhorse vehicle for taxi and police duties.

Ad

Speaking about her racecar in the Freedom 500, Deegan wrote in her Instagram story:

"@ford built an absolute tank of a car when it comes to these Crown Vic's 😂@monsterenergy."

Hailie Deegan's Instagram story - Source: @hailiedeegan on IG

Ford discontinued the Crown Victoria in 2011 amid the rise of lighter and more fuel-efficient unibody vehicles. The Michigan-based manufacturer did not have a direct replacement for the model.

Ad

During her NASCAR stint, Hailie Deegan drove a Ford, including the #15 Mustang Xfinity car for AM Racing last year. She was axed mid-season before signing with HMD Motorsports for the 2025 Indy NXT season.

Deegan finished 14th in her first series race in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg last month. She will return to the track on May 4 for the Grand Prix of Alabama (road course) at the Barber Motorsports Park.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More