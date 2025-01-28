Haley Dillon captures Ty Dillon's enthusiastic response to her homemade smash burgers 

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Dillon's wife Haley Dillon recently took to Instagram to share her husband's enthusiastic response to her homemade smash burgers. Haley also shared her recipe for smash burgers with her fancy sauce.

Haley Dillon started her cooking series by preparing her fancy sauce with ketchup and mayonnaise. She then tossed thinly sliced onions with some peppers in a pan and smashed the patty on the onions with a plate. Haley used Tillamook sharp cheddar farm-style cheese slices for her patty and completed the burger with one more patty and some lettuce.

Ty Dillon was enthusiastic about trying out the burger. He sat down at the dinner table with his kids and gave a priceless reaction after taking just one bite. He mimicked some celebratory poses to keep his wife's morale high.

Here's a snapshot of the story:

Ty Dillon's enthusiastic response to Haley's homemade smash burgers (Source: @haleykdillon via Instagram)

Haley and Ty Dillon married in 2014 at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina. The couple, blessed with three kids, frequently shares their images on their social media handles. Also, they have a joint following of around 180K followers on Instagram.

Ty Dillon's wife Haley humorously revealed her girlfriends' prom dress choices

Last week, Kaulig Racing driver Ty Dillon's wife Haley recalled and talked about prom night. She asked her fans to share their prom images while she made a hilarious revelation.

During the discussion with her girlfriends, Haley Dillon mentioned that the most popular dresses during her prom had hot pink and zebra prints. She also claimed that this was a popular trend in the 2000s.

"I was talking to a couple of my girlfriends today, that we all realized that we had had hot pink and zebra prom dresses or homecoming dresses or tolo or whatever the dance was. So, it got me thinking. We couldn't have been alone. It was such a popular thing from probably ‘04 to 2012 or something in that sweet spot," she said on Instagram.

Haley then asked her fans to share their outfits from their prom nights, matching the hot pink and zebra pattern.

"So send me a photo of you in your hot pink or zebra dress or both. Lord knows you had an outrageous updo or some fabulous glittery makeup. Or, you know, there was probably I'm guessing a lot of shimmer to that eye shadow. So send it my way and I'll post mine," she added.

Ty Dillon has landed a full-time seat at Kaulig Racing for the 2025 Cup Series season. He is set to get behind the wheel of the #10 Chevy Camaro ZL1 and debut with the team at the Daytona 500 scheduled on February 16, 2025.

