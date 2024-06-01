“Happy lil Italian”- Ryan Blaney’s fiancé Gianna Tulio shares pictures from her vacation in Tuscany 

Ryan Blaney's fiance Gianna Tulio has shared images from her trip to Italy on her social media account. The couple went to Tuscany for a vacation, following which the 2023 defending Cup Series champion's fiance shared the update.

Ryan and Gianna confirmed dating each other in 2020. The revelation emerged shortly after their weekend getaway to the ski resort town of Vail, Colorado. Since then, Tulio has been spotted in various races wherein Blaney tamed his high-octane ride on the ovals. Furthermore, shortly after the Team Penske driver bagged his maiden Cup Series championship, the duo officiated their engagement in December 2023.

Moving forward, the upcoming Enjoy Illinois 300 is slated to run on Sunday (June 2) at the World Wide Technology Raceway. Ahead of the 240-lap dash on the Madison-based 1.25-mile oval, the couple went to Italy to savor some time off from the hustle and bustle of motorsports.

Gianna Tulio and Ryan Blaney visited a restaurant where the former apparently cherished a tiramisu cake and a spaghetti pasta drenched in white sauce, with cheese generously sprinkled on it. Tulio shared images of herself enjoying the meal:

"Happy lil Italian 🍝," Gianna captioned.

Ryan Blaney reveals his strategy for wedding planning with his fiance Gianna Tulio

Gianna Tulio agreed to Ryan Blaney's proposal in December last year, and since then, the couple have been preparing for their wedding. The 2024 season kicked off with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on February 4, which meant that the #12 Ford driver didn't have much time at his disposal to make the necessary arrangements for his wedding.

However, the Team Penske driver told Bob Pockrass that the preparations started the very next day they got engaged and the couple had already locked in the venue, clearing off a huge burden from their shoulders:

"That was the day after [we got engaged] we were wedding planning. And we picked a venue out. We locked that in. So that was a big part of it," Ryan Blaney told Pockrass via X.

"And I'm learning how much work goes into wedding planning. It's a lot. Picking the venue out was good. That took a lot of weight off our shoulders of Gianna and I's," the Team Penske driver added.

"I try to just give her the reins on everything — just do it, like, you've got full control of this. But she wants to include me in a lot of it, which is fine. But I usually just agree with her. She's like, 'What do you think about this?" And then I'll just ask her 'Well, what do you think?" And then I'll just agree with whatever she says," Blaney continued.

So far, the wedding date hasn't been announced, but Gianna dropped an IG story, hinting at their wedding date as December 12, 2024.