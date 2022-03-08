"Happy we made that call" - Kyle Larson talks about genius decision to pit twice at Pennzoil 400

Kyle Larson, who finished as the runner-up at the Pennzoil 400, liked the call from his team. He claims it gave him a chance to lead the race into overtime on Sunday, even if it didn’t result in a win.

Speaking about the genius decision to pit twice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Larson said:

“I was happy we made that call. It’s kind of what I wanted to do and when I heard them say we were taking two tires, I was pleased by it. The grip was surprising. I had good grip there on two tires. I just got a little too focused on side-drafting him into (turn) three. Maybe if I could play it back again, I would try and just get a better arc and angle into three because when I got in there next to him, I just got really tight and had to lift out of the throttle.

Along with Larson, his two teammates, Alex Bowman and William Byron, benefitted from their respective crew chiefs. All used the same strategy of taking two tires on the last pit stop on Sunday’s race.

The move pushed Larson to the top of the points table and gave him control over the final restart.

The 29-year-old chose an outside lane and fought alongside Bowman until the last corner came to the checkered flag. Bowman edged Larson to win the race on the final lap.

Kyle Larson congratulated Alex Bowman for winning Pennzoil 400

Kyle Larson was competing to defend his Pennzoil 400 title. He was defeated by his own teammate Alex Bowman by 0.178 seconds in overtime at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After the race, Larson congratulated his teammate by saying:

“Congrats to Alex (Bowman) and their team. They were really fast all day. We had our moments where we were good and we just fought really hard. I’m happy with the effort from our team and look forward to Phoenix (Raceway).

Alex Bowman and his team will look to continue their winning momentum as the NASCAR season moves ahead. The Cup Series will continue at Phoenix Raceway for the Ruoff Mortgage 500 on Sunday, March 13.

