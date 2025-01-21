Harrison Burton’s fiancee gives a jaw-dropping reaction to University of Central Florida’s dance team’s performance

NASCAR driver Harrison Burton’s fiancee, Jenna Petty recently shared her reaction to the University of Central Florida dance team's Jazz routine from the 2025 UDA National Championships.

Petty, who is herself a professional dancer, graduated from High Point University in North Carolina last year and works at Dance Productions. She has been with Burton for over seven years and the couple got engaged in March 2024.

In her latest Instagram story, she posted a video of the dance performance by UCF's team and wrote:

"Need help picking my jaw off the floor."

Petty's story of the UCF dance team's performance - Source: via @jennapetty_ on Instagram

The dance was part of the D1A Jazz 2025 at Wide World of Sports and was choreographed by Paris Cavanagh. Ohio State’s dance team won the Jazz national championship on Friday, while UCF came in seventeenth in the semi-finals.

You can watch the full semi-final performance below:

Meanwhile, Burton and his team AM Racing announced the team's primary sponsor for this season last week. Burton's No. 25 Ford Mustang will sport the Dead On Tools logo for 10 Xfinity Series races starting at the Daytona International Speedway.

Harrison Burton has four wins and 49 top-10 finishes in the Xfinity Series. The 24-year-old will return to the series after three years in the Cup Series.

"Celebrating love with my forever" - Harrison Burton's fiancee Jenna Petty at friend's wedding

Jenna Petty and Harrison Burton attended a wedding at the Wrightsville Manor in North Carolina and shared pictures from the ceremony on Instagram. Petty captioned the post:

"Forever ever?! Forever ever?! Love celebrating love with my forever. congratulations to the Boone’s!!"

Burton and Petty have planned their wedding at Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina, for October this year. They met in high school and were engaged at Gapstow Bridge in Central Park on March 27, 2024.

Burton made his Cup Series debut three years ago at the 2021 GEICO 500 and joined Wood Brothers Racing in 2022. He won his first Cup race last season and made it to the playoffs. During the NASCAR Awards banquet last year, he spoke about the upcoming wedding and said:

"Jenna and I, we've been together for seven years, right? And, for us to be engaged and getting ready for a wedding is really fun—something that we both have been looking forward to since we were 16 years old. So, it’s a really fun and cool part of our lives, and we’re just soaking it in and enjoying it." [1:24 onwards]

Harrison Burton gave Wood Brothers their 100th win but lost the Cup Series No. 21 Ford Mustang to Josh Berry.

