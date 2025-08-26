Harrison Burton’s fiancée Jenna announces her brand launch date following its Daytona debut

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Harrison Burton's soon-to-be wife, Jenna Petty, recently announced the launch date of her apparel brand, Powerhouse. The announcement came right after the brand was featured on Burton's car during the Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway. Burton has known his fiancée, Petty, since his childhood, and they began dating nearly a decade ago in 2017. After dating for eight years, the couple got engaged in March last year at Gapstow Bridge in Central Park, New York. Additionally, according to their website, they plan to tie the knot this year in October.Ahead of getting married in a few months, Harrison Burton's fiancée, Jenna Petty, aims to launch her clothing brand, Powerhouse. On August 25, 2025, she shared a &quot;save-the-date&quot; story sharing her brand's launch date. Petty's brand is set to launch on 25 September 2025.Here's the screenshot of the story:Jenna Petty announced the launch date for her brand (Source: @jennapetty_ via Instagram)Additionally, Harrison Burton surprised Jenna Petty with a spot of her brand on his #25 Ford Mustang during the Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola held at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, August 22, 2025. Reflecting on the same, Petty showcased her gratitude, sharing an Instagram post:&quot;Iconic experience for @the.powerhouse.brand , this weekend. @harrisonburton12 &amp; @amracingnascar surprised me with a spot, for my upcoming brand, on the race car! It drove around, at Daytona, for 250 miles, and looked darn good doing it. So grateful for the support &amp; love. Stay tuned!!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHarrison Burton qualified eighth for the Daytona International Speedway race behind Brandon Jones. The #25 Ford Mustang driver finished the 104-lap race in P16, earning 26 points. Meanwhile, JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch led 12 laps and won the race.When Harrison Burton's fiancée, Jenna Petty, revealed her wedding guest list featuring NASCAR personalitiesIn March 2025, former NASCAR Cup Series driver Harrison Burton's fiancée, Jenna Petty, started her wedding countdown. She shared the details on her Instagram account, sharing a collage of pictures from her engagement ceremony and captioning it:&quot;200 days til' I steal your last name ⏳♾️💍&quot;The couple has been planning for their wedding for a while and is looking forward to getting married this year. Following the same, in January 2025, Petty hosted a Q&amp;A session, and a fan seized the opportunity, asking Burton and Jenna Petty about their guest list.&quot;Is every NASCAR driver gonna be there?&quot; the fan questioned.The professional dancer replied, saying:&quot;To answer, a few. Our wedding will be small, but there will be a good bit!&quot;During the same Q&amp;A session, Petty also revealed that Front Row Motorsports driver Todd Gilliland will be Burton's best man for the wedding scheduled in October 2025.Harrison Burton moved to the Xfinity Series in the 2025 season after Wood Brothers Racing ended its ties with the driver. Burton currently ranks 11th in the Xfinity Series points table with 603 points to his credit. Additionally, he has secured nine top-ten finishes and two top-five finishes in 24 starts this season.