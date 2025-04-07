Harrison Burton’s fiancée Jenna drops a one-word reaction to Zane Smith’s wife McCall’s chic IG update

Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith's wife, McCall Smith, recently uploaded her Darlington updates on her Instagram account, and Harrison Burton's fiancée, Jenna Petty, reacted to the same. The post features McCall's moments with her husband on the racetrack and her outfit of the day (OOTD).

Ad

Mr. and Mrs. Smith have been together since their teenage days and got engaged in 2022. The couple spent nearly a year planning their wedding and tied the knot on January 11, 2024. Apart from being a NASCAR driver's wife, McCall Smith has her career as a lifestyle influencer on Instagram. She shares skincare, health, and fashion tips with over 12,000 followers that she has on the platform.

In the latest post, McCall Smith was seen sporting a white one-piece dress with golden accent buttons and paired her outfit with black sliders. For accessories, she had black goggles and a greyish handbag. She posed with Zane Smith in front of the #34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. She captioned the post:

Ad

Trending

"Darlington 🖤So proud of Zane & the 38 team all weekend! #NASCAR #Darlington"

Ad

The post caught Harrison Burton's fiancée Jenna Petty's attention, and she dropped a one-word reaction to it. Petty praised McCall Smith and wrote:

"beautyyyy"

Jenna Petty's reaction to McCall Smith's latest Darlington post (Source: @mccallkelli via Instagram)

Harrison Burton and Jenna Petty have been in contact since childhood; however, the couple began dating in 2017. After dating for nearly seven years, the couple got engaged in March 2024 at Gapstow Bridge in Central Park, New York. Additionally, according to the couple's website, they plan to get married in October 2025.

Ad

The Front Row Motorsports driver qualified 16th for the 293-lap race with a best time of 29.01 seconds and a top speed of 169.53 mph. He then finished ninth in stage one and 23rd in stage two. However, he recovered in the final stage of the race and finished the race in 12th place.

Harrison Burton's soon-to-be wife, Jenna Petty, began her official wedding countdown for her wedding along with her guest list featuring NASCAR drivers

In March 2025, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Harrison Burton's fiancée, Jenna Petty, began her official wedding countdown. She created a collage from her engagement pictures and shared it on her Instagram story with the caption:

Ad

"200 days til' i steal your last name ⏳♾️💍"

Before this, Petty held a Q&A session on her Instagram account and answered questions related to her wedding. Reflecting on the opportunity, a fan asked her:

"Is every NASCAR driver gonna be there?"

Jenna Petty gave a simple yet subtle reply to the question and cleared all the doubts. She stated:

"To answer, a few. Our wedding will be small but there will be a good bit!"

During the same session, another fan enquired about Harrison Burton's best man for the wedding. Petty revealed Front Row Motorsports driver Todd Gilliland would take the role of best man at the wedding.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More