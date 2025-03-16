NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Harrison Burton's fiancée Jenna Petty attended Burton's race at Las Vegas Speedway on March 15, 2025. The AM Racing driver is off to a good start in his return to the series after his three-year stint in the Cup Series.

Burton and his fiancée are childhood sweethearts and began dating nearly a decade ago, in 2017. Years later, in March 2024, the couple was engaged in Central Park, New York. Additionally, according to their website, Burton and Petty are planning to tie the knot in October 2025.

Jenna Petty's latest story featured her husband, Harrison Burton, in his racing jersey, featuring his sponsor "DEAD ON TOOLS." The image appeared to be from the post-race meeting. In the picture, the #25 Ford driver held his cap in a victory pose.

"crushing hard 🥰," Jenna Petty captioned the picture.

Here's a snapshot of the story:

Jenna Petty shared her feelings about her husband's run at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Source: @jennapetty_ via Instagram)

Harrison Burton qualified 18th for the LiUNA! and finished among the top ten drivers on the grid. He ended the 200-lap race in eighth place, and JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier won.

The AM Racing driver ranks 13th on the driver's points table with 119 points and three top-ten finishes in five starts. He sits one spot above the JR Motorsports rookie Carson Kvapil.

Harrison Burton's fiancée Jenna Petty gets candid about the NASCAR drivers attending her wedding

On March 14, 2025, AM Racing driver Harrison Burton's soon-to-be wife, Jenna Petty, shared her wedding countdown on Instagram. She shared a collage of her pictures with her husband from their engagement ceremony held in March 2024.

"200 days til' i steal your last name ⏳♾️💍," wrote Jenna Petty.

The couple has been planning the wedding since their engagement. During a Q&A session in January 2025, Petty answered questions related to her wedding. Fans are eagerly waiting for the wedding, and reflecting upon the same, a fan asked about the guest list during the session.

"Is every NASCAR driver gonna be there?" the fan asked Jenna Petty.

Burton's fiancée had a simple reply and stated:

"To answer, a few. Our wedding will be small but there will be a good bit!"

During the same Q&A session, one more fan asked her about the name of the best man for the wedding. Petty gave an obvious answer to the fan:

"the one & only @toddgilliland_"

Despite being on track, rivals Todd Gilliland and Harrison Burton share a deep friendship bond. The duo often spends quality time on the golf course while not competing in the stock car racing series.

However, after Burton's shift to the Xfinity Series in the 2025 season, he and Gilliland will not compete against each other. Todd Gilliland drives for Front Row Motorsports in the Cup Series, and the 24-year-old professional stock car racing driver competes for AM Racing.

