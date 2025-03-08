Harrison Burton’s fiancée Jenna Petty shows off her Chanel belt in a selfie as she arrives to Phoenix Raceway in style

Jenna Petty, Harrison Burton's fiancée, shared a social media update about her getup at Phoenix Raceway. Petty posted an image of her sporting a Chanel belt as she supported Burton racing in the GOVX 200, the fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series contest of 2025.

Petty and Burton have been together since 2017. They got engaged last year at Gapstow Bridge in New York when Burton was still driving for Wood Brothers Racing in the Cup Series. This year, the 24-year-old is piloting the No. 25 Ford Mustang for AM Racing in the second-tier series.

In an Instagram post, Jenna Petty, who has about 16,000 followers on the said social media platform, showed off her outfit for the race out in the desert.

"Race day 🏁," she wrote.

Jenna Petty's Instagram story - Source: @jennapetty_ on IG

Petty paired the Chanel belt with black jeans and black-and-white shoes.

Meanwhile, Harrison Burton's No. 25 Ford will run a similar color scheme under Dex Imaging at Phoenix Raceway. He enters the race weekend following a DNF at the Circuit of the Americas due to an axle failure. His silver lining was a respectable stage two win.

After the COTA race, Burton dropped four spots to 10th in the standings.

Harrison Burton drives the No. 25 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Xfinity Series - Source: Imagn

For the race at hand, the North Carolina native will start in row 11 in 21st alongside Josh Bilicki. The GOVX 200 will host the Xfinity Series for 200 laps around the 1.0-mile oval track. The green flag will fall at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Jenna Petty shared her thoughts on AM Racing after Harrison Burton's DNF at COTA

Despite a disappointing end to a promising late run at the Circuit of the Americas, Jenna Petty said she was proud of the team. She took to Instagram to shout out AM Racing as Harrison Burton exited his car for a post-race interview.

Petty wrote:

“So proud of what you're doing @amracingnascar i'm your biggest fan!!”

Jenna Petty's Instagram story - Source: @jennapetty_ on IG

AM Racing started competing in NASCAR in the Truck Series in 2016. The team eventually moved to the Xfinity Series in 2023 and has fielded drivers such as Brett Moffitt and Hailie Deegan. The latter driver was dismissed mid-season last year due to underwhelming performances before she joined the Indy NXT.

Harrison Burton's 35th-place finish at COTA is his worst result of 2025 yet. The Ford pilot started the year strong with a sixth-place finish at the Daytona International Speedway. He followed it up with another top-10 finish in 10th place at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

While Burton runs a full-time schedule in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the couple is counting the days to their wedding. They plan to tie the knot in October, which could coincide with the race weekend in North Carolina, their home state.

However, the wedding venue will be held at Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. According to Petty, Todd Gilliland, driver of the No. 34 Ford Mustang for Front Row Motorsports, will be her soon-to-be-husband's best man.

